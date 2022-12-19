The Chester Healthcare Foundation is providing first time funds to a new organization based in Rock Hill that provides end-of-life care to the homeless in the region.
CHF President and CEO Bill Bundy explained that the Foundation has their bi-annual funding cycle and Mercy House applied in the fall. He said the services Mercy House provides are consistent with the objectives of the Chester Healthcare Foundation.
Donna Williams, chair of the Mercy House board explained the organization is a non-profit that provides services and a home for the homeless population who are at the end of life and are under the care of a hospice agency. Residents are referred to Mercy House by the hospice agencies in the region.
“Mercy House is a place where they can receive the care from hospice, but since they are homeless and have no support system, we provide what we call the “family setting”. We provide food, comfort care, companionship and in those last hours, they are never alone; someone is beside their bed at all times,” Williams said.
“And if there is family and there is an issue with estrangement, if the resident wants, we can help facilitate some sort of reconciliation before they pass,” she said, “so that there is peace.
“Our goal is that no one dies alone, and they die in dignity and peace,” she said.
Mercy House was born as several of what would become their board members worked with the Men’s Homeless Shelter at Bethel UMC in Rock Hill. Mercy House is located in the old Bethel parsonage.
“We saw the aging population at the shelter and at the time, those men (Mercy House serves both men and women) had no place to go at this time in their life, when they were the most vulnerable.
“We started looking around and making inquiries. There is no service like this in South Carolina. The closest one is in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” she said.
Mercy House charges nothing for their services, they exist solely through grants and donations, Williams said. The organization has been in operation since July of this year, Williams said.