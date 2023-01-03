The Good Samaritan Medical Clinic (GSMC) is very pleased to announce a Grant Award of $50,000 from the Chester Healthcare Foundation, for the support of providing primary care medical services to the low-income uninsured in Chester County. With a county uninsured rate of over 16%, the foundation is instrumental in helping more than 1,000 residents receive medical services at the GSMC free clinic each year, who otherwise have no such access.
The grant covers doctor/nurse care, medications, referral, physical therapy and special women’s services, as well as patient education, and special free care for patients suffering in this winter’s “Tridemic” of Covid, flu and RSV diseases.