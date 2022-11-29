He calls himself “a small town person” and he can also now call himself a police chief.

On Monday night, Interim City of Chester Administrator Ed Driggers introduced Curtis Singleton as the new police chief. He was named as one of three finalists for the position in October. Singleton boasts 18 years of law enforcement experience, including 16 as a supervisor. Presently, he is the criminal investigations detective for the Forest Acres Police Department in Forest Acres, S.C.

Trending Videos