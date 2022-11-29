He calls himself “a small town person” and he can also now call himself a police chief.
On Monday night, Interim City of Chester Administrator Ed Driggers introduced Curtis Singleton as the new police chief. He was named as one of three finalists for the position in October. Singleton boasts 18 years of law enforcement experience, including 16 as a supervisor. Presently, he is the criminal investigations detective for the Forest Acres Police Department in Forest Acres, S.C.
He was a sergeant of the public safety office at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health for six years, a sergeant with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for six years, a member of the U.S. National Guard and served in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq from 2003 to 2005.
He holds an MPA in public administration, a B.S. in management and A.A. in criminal justice, all from the University of Phoenix.
Prior to being introduced at Monday night’s regular meeting of Chester City Council, Singleton spent part of the afternoon meeting with officers and department staff. He was obviously asked a lot of questions during his interview for the job but he wasn’t just on the receiving end of things.
“He was very up front in asking us a lot of questions too,” Driggers said.
During his brief remarks to the Council, he called himself “a small town person from a small town called Bamberg.” After he interviewed for the job a few weeks ago, he spent some time walking around the City. He went home and prayed over the situation with his wife Brittany. He feels good about his decision to accept the job and is anxious to get started.
“If we have a common goal in mind for what we want to get done, we’ll be OK,” he said.
Chester has been without a full-time, acting chief since early 2021. Now-Former Chief Eric Williams and two officers were suspended then (though not fired) pending an investigation into the finances of the police department by the State Law Enforcement Division. Even once the three were cleared of wrongdoing, they remained suspended and were never reinstated. All three eventually left the city’s employment, with Williams being the last to go, resigning in August of this year. Milton Sims has served as interim chief since Williams was suspended.
Driggers said Singleton’s first official day on the job would be Dec. 19. An official swearing in and meet-and-greet will likely take place in early January.
Driggers made the hire with input from Chester City Council. When the position was posted this past summer, the listed salary was between $64,000 and $69,500.