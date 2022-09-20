It’s the final tune-up before the region slate starts and it is an opportunity to clean up some mistakes for the Chester Cyclones.

Chester will have homecoming this week and will do so with a visit from traditional AA power Batesburg-Leesville. The team sports a 2-2 record, but it is certainly relevant who the Panthers have played. The two losses came against unbeaten, highly-ranked Clinton and one-loss, highly ranked AAA team Gilbert. The team has recorded wins over Ridge Spring-Monetta and Newberry.

