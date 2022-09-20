It’s the final tune-up before the region slate starts and it is an opportunity to clean up some mistakes for the Chester Cyclones.
Chester will have homecoming this week and will do so with a visit from traditional AA power Batesburg-Leesville. The team sports a 2-2 record, but it is certainly relevant who the Panthers have played. The two losses came against unbeaten, highly-ranked Clinton and one-loss, highly ranked AAA team Gilbert. The team has recorded wins over Ridge Spring-Monetta and Newberry.
Chester is coming off a road loss to unbeaten AAAA power Catawba Ridge 45-28. The Cyclones actually had a lead in the fourth quarter, but things came apart in the final 12 minutes for a couple of reasons. Catawba Ridge had more depth than Chester and the Cyclones were depleted on defense because of some injuries. They’d managed to keep the Copperheads mostly in check for most of the game but the dam sort of broke late. Who was missing mattered as well, with two starting linebackers and a “spur’ both missing the contest. Finally, there was a number of Chester mistakes that aided the opposition. The Cyclones had three interceptions off which Catawba Ridge scored and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The Cyclones also allowed a kick return for a touchdown and a punt return that gave Catawba Ridge a short field to work from. Cyclones Coach Victor Floyd said getting those three defenders back, all of whom play on special teams as well, would likely go a long way in terms of improving kick coverage. The turnovers have to be eliminated as well, he said. Chester has lost three games, all to unbeaten or one-loss AAAA teams. In all three instances, Chester had a shot to win but could not overcome mistakes. Penalties, turnovers and kick coverage lapses are all fixable, though, and Floyd said as long as Chester does that and is playing its best ball down the stretch, things will take care of themselves. This is the final chance to work on correcting things before the all-important region slate begins next week.
Chester did do and has done plenty of things right this year, including producing huge plays in the passing game. Reggie Heath was over 100 yards receiving against Catawba Ridge has more than 600 yards receiving so far this year on 27 catches and Andre Evans has produced explosive plays as well, including three touchdowns in the loss last Friday. The defense has also been opportunistic and solid when healthy. While Chester has had some problems in terms of covering kicks, they’ve also made some big plays returning kicks themselves.
Kickoff at Chester Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.