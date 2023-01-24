FROM STAFF REPORTS
He may just begin rooting for the Gamecocks again and can now afford some new Carolina hats and sweatshirts if he does.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
He may just begin rooting for the Gamecocks again and can now afford some new Carolina hats and sweatshirts if he does.
A person who described himself as “a former Carolina fan” from Chester won $200,000 on a $5 scratch off ticket featuring the Gamecock logo and colors.
The man bought the winning Carolina Jackpot ticket at the G Mart at 685 Columbia Road in Chester.
The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said he actually stopped in the store for a cup of coffee on the way to work and picked out the ticket.
“I walked outside, scratched the ticket and couldn’t believe it,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
“I went back in the store and showed them, and they said, ‘You are a winner.’ ”
The man overcame odds of 1 in 720,000 to win the $200,000 in the Carolina Jackpot game, which has no more top prizes available.
The G Mart in Chester received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.