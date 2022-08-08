Chester Middle School has completed the installation of its new weight room courtesy of a $10,000 grant from The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation. The new addition has had a school-wide effect leading to an increase in student participation during physical education classes and after school sports. Additionally, Chester Middle School will play its inaugural season of girl’s volleyball set to begin this fall.
CMS Athletic Director Jerry Caldwell says, “We could never say thank you enough to The Lutz Foundation for its generosity and willingness to give back to the Chester Community through its students.