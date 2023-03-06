Career Center donation

Chester City Police Chief Curtis Singleton, center, and Chester City Admin Malik Whitaker, front row at left, made a donation of a 2006 Chevy Silverado to the students at the Chester County Career Center Automotive program. Pictured, front row, left to right, Whitaker, Career Center Director Jovanda Murphy, Chief Singleton and Chester County School District Super Dr. Antwon Sutton. Back row Career Center Automotive Instructor George Lindsay with some Career Center automotive students.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

New Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton has been doing away with the old and bringing in the new, new attitudes, new procedures and a renewed focus on gaining the public’s trust. He recently looked at a vehicle in the CPD impound lot and thought he’d do something new with that, too. He donated the 2006 Chevy Silverado 4WD truck to the Auto Mechanics class at the Chester County Career Center.

“We could have sold the vehicle and got a little bit of money, and bought this, that and another, but we thought about a future investment here in Chester and getting these kids a good vehicle that they can work on time and time again. City Administrator Malik Whitaker and I thought it would be best that we serve our city and improve the opportunities for these kids in the automotive program instead of selling it and getting maybe thousands of dollars, when these young men can come back and bring tens of thousands back into the community with the knowledge they’ll get,” Chief Singleton said.

