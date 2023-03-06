New Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton has been doing away with the old and bringing in the new, new attitudes, new procedures and a renewed focus on gaining the public’s trust. He recently looked at a vehicle in the CPD impound lot and thought he’d do something new with that, too. He donated the 2006 Chevy Silverado 4WD truck to the Auto Mechanics class at the Chester County Career Center.
“We could have sold the vehicle and got a little bit of money, and bought this, that and another, but we thought about a future investment here in Chester and getting these kids a good vehicle that they can work on time and time again. City Administrator Malik Whitaker and I thought it would be best that we serve our city and improve the opportunities for these kids in the automotive program instead of selling it and getting maybe thousands of dollars, when these young men can come back and bring tens of thousands back into the community with the knowledge they’ll get,” Chief Singleton said.
“The main goal was to foster a good relationship with the school system. I came up through public education and a similar career and technology-based education, it was important to me to give something back to a program, like it in Chester,” he said.
Chief Singleton said the department has several vehicles that have numerous mechanical issues that makes it an expensive proposition to fix them, “so instead of just getting rid of a junk car, we thought it was best to let these students work on it,” he said.
Career Center Automotive instructor George Lindsay was excited about the donation.
“This is awesome! We’ll be able to use this as a teaching tool, it’s a more modern vehicle that most of the vehicles we have. This vehicle has what’s calla a Controlled Area Network, or CAN system on it, so it will be perfect when I teach about automotive electronics and computers,” he said.
Career Center Director Jovanda Murphy shared her excitement at the donation from the CPD and the City.
“We’re excited to have something that is working, and something that is applicable to the instruction our students are getting,” she said.
Chester County Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton arrived for the picture with the Career Center’s newest vehicle in the auto shop.
“We appreciate Chief Singleton and Administrator Malik Whitaker thinking of the school district and the Career Center and offering us the vehicle. Chief Singleton contacted us several weeks ago and told us he might have a vehicle that would be suitable for the students to use at the Career Center. I said sure, this was another vehicle option for our automotive students to learn on and increase their skillset working on a light utility vehicle like this, as opposed to just cars, like they have in the past,” Dr. Sutton said.