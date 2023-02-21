New City of Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton has a plan to combat crime in Chester. Part of it is making himself known to city residents, the old fashioned way. One person at a time.
Singleton has only been on the job since Dec. 19, but he’s already made himself known to the citizens. Did he use social media or some high tech method? No, you might call it the “shoe leather” approach.
On the day of The N&R interview, Singleton had to appear in court. Following that, he went door-to-door introducing himself to residents. On foot. A real old-time “cop on the beat” approach to policing.
Since he started on the job, the chief has been seen walking around on the city’s main streets, visiting with residents and storeowners.
“You can’t do everything from a police cruiser,” he said, and he’s reinforcing that philosophy with his officers.
Chief Singleton hails from Bamberg, which he says is a town about the same size as Chester.
“It was a town where everybody knew each other; I grew up in a housing project. It was very close-knit. My wife and I have been together since high school,” he said by way of bio information. The couple have two children, Jackson, 13 and Olivia, age 10. The Chief has not yet moved to the Chester area but the family is making plans to do so.
When he’s not working as a cop, Singleton loves to throw a line in the water and fish for crappie.
“I love to fish,” he said, “when I visited here one time, I looked at Chester State Park and looked at the lake there and man I’m dying to get out there,” he said. His son Jackson has been his fishing companion since he was five years old, Singleton said.
Singleton comes to the job with about 20 years administrative and law enforcement experience, including jobs in logistics while in military service, including several tours in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom.
This is Singleton’s first chief administrative position. He has at least 18 years in law enforcement including as a detective for the Forest Acres Police Department.
He says his management style is to try and not make a distinction between his line officers and the police chief, “because I need to be a part of the line, and I need my staff to know that I am a part of the line. That’s why you see me in the street, running calls with the officers and things of that nature, because they need to see me doing what I expect of them,” he said.
“I’ve worked for supervisors who ran things from a desk, and it was a very hard transition for us to see eye-to-eye on a lot of things. I don’t ever want to lose that, so I’m always going to be out there,” he said.
Chief Singleton said he made several trips to Chester before he was selected for the position of Chief of Police, to kind of get an idea of the community. But he knew “I was destined for this position, because it’s my dream job. Even if I only held the office for one day, I accomplished my dream. That’s the way I look at it.
“The opportunity presented itself and late one night, I said ‘I’m going for this.’ I’m going to put it in God’s hands and see if it’s a blessing for me. I went through the process and I got the offer and I was really antsy about it. I told my previous chief that I was leaving, but I said I would never leave because of the money or to be transferring the same type of detective position somewhere else. I had to be leaving for my dream job. He understood that. He told me before I left, ‘I got my dream fulfilled, so I’m not going to throw shade at yours.”
Singleton said on his visits he rode around in civvies and checked the city out, watched how the police officers operated and took note of the dynamic of the different areas of the city.
“I started thinking ‘they could use a light pole here’ or ‘they could use a light pole over there’, just little things, so that when and if I was blessed in the position, I would have something to start on,” he said.
Addressing the recent issues that have plagued the city and the police department, such as the Ariane McCree civil suits and the issue with the employees’ retirement funds and other issues, Singleton said he knew there was a certain amount of baggage in the department he would have to deal with. “I knew that I was going to have to strap on some baggage, but I also look at things in a sense of ‘B.C.’ and ‘A.C.’ — Before Curtis and After Curtis. I come in here and I try not to put too much emphasis on what took place prior to me. If fix it, (my goal is to fix it,) because that’s the only way we get to ‘A.C.’
“My main focus is that’s what we had before; what are we doing for tomorrow? And that’s what I’ve come in, trying to focus on: what can I do to make us better tomorrow? That has been my sole purpose,” he said. He realizes there will be questions on how does the Chief feel about this and that issue that happened three years ago, but “I will never have an opinion on it, because I don’t know the full details of it. I know just as much as the newspaper writes, or just as much as YouTube says, but I know from being in law enforcement, there are intricate parts, of an issue, there is an “and” and an “or” that I’m not aware of, so I wouldn’t insert my opinion on it. I try to speak in facts,” he said.
Chief Singleton said for him job one is hiring officers to fill out the ranks, and seeing they are paid as adequately as he can. He said he is working on plans to increase salaries.
“I will be ecstatic to tell the officers when I walk in the door soon, ‘I see what you make. You are worth more than this, I’m sorry this is where you are in salary, but my first priority is to show you that you matter to me and that you are worth even more than I’m going to get, but this is the best I can get,” he said.
Speaking to the officers, he adds, ‘you come in every day, and I know you feel it. You throw that vest on, and you don’t know how the day or the night is going to go. You don’t know if you’re coming home.’ That’s a lot to put on a person making $14 dollars and hour,” he said.
“The first thing I want to do is to get the public to trust the department. They need to know that they can trust us,” he said. Building the trust means having well-trained officers on the streets. To that end, Singleton has revived the FTO (Field Training Officer) program in the department, where an experienced officer rides with the new recruits for a time and gives them the benefit of their experience.
“We have two officers trained as FTOs to ride along with the three new officers we have, so when those officers hit the streets, they will be ready. The concept is there is someone to ride with those new recruits hand in hand, showing them ‘this is how you do this, this is what you need to look out for.’
“This kind of training is vital — I would not have gotten 20 years in if I had not had this kind of training,” he said. “I was always taught seek out the old guy; he’ll be the one to pull on the younger officers’ jackets and say ‘listen young fellas, don’t do it that way.’ You deal with a bunch of young guys, you’re going to learn what young guys know. You deal with the older guys, they know that stove is hot.”
Singleton said he has good people in the department, and he doesn’t want them in the shadows — he wants them out in the community and being seen, being seen to be approachable and this is how you build trust with the public.
“The public needs to be able to trust the department and I am, and my officers are, the department.”