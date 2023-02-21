Chief Singleton

When the photographer asked Chief Singleton where he’d like to take the picture, the Chief suggested under the City Hall sign. “After all, I’m part of Chester now,” he said.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN GARNER / THE N&R

New City of Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton has a plan to combat crime in Chester. Part of it is making himself known to city residents, the old fashioned way. One person at a time.

Singleton has only been on the job since Dec. 19, but he’s already made himself known to the citizens. Did he use social media or some high tech method? No, you might call it the “shoe leather” approach.

