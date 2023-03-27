The Chester Rotarians hope their May 6 event starts strong and then goes all downhill from there. After all, the event is the inaugural Chester Rotary Downhill Derby and the races will be going downhill – down The Hill, that is, from the top of Main Street down Gadsden Street to the crosswalk.
That’s the planned route, according to Rotary Club chair Cyrus Corbett.
Corbett updated the Rotarians on derby details at their last meeting. Following the update, the Rotarians took to the streets as they watched Corbett test out one of the wooden, steel and rubber prototype derby racers, piloting it down Gadsden Street to show the club members how the races are going to go. And go they did as Corbett flew down the hill, traffic following behind him like some sort of reverse pace cars. He ended up his run at the crosswalk near the Breezeway Garden at the bottom of Gadsden Street.
Rotarians will build both a start ramp and a finish ramp in time for the race. The club plans a build day for the necessary structures on April 8, Corbett said. The club plans to mass-construct the cars (currently they have about 10 or so entries) that will then be decorated by the sponsors of the racers, on April 1.
“If there is a corporate entry, they will receive this exact build,” Corbett said, referring to the prototype of the car he would pilot later that day, “primed and ready for them to paint, decal and decorate. They will get those cars starting April 1st or immediately thereafter,” he said.
The cost for the racer kits is about $150 per vehicle, Corbett said.
Speaking of the effort to construct the prototype, Corbett told the Rotarians, “This has been a long road of me trying to find all the right parts to make this work perfectly.”
The Rotarians volunteering for this derby have been split into several teams, each with a different responsibility.
“If we can pull this off, this will be an event that will last for a while, and when we do it again next year, we will have all the “pieces and parts” in place; we won’t have to build the cars, because most people will already have them. We won’t have to build a starting ramp, because we’ll already have one,” Corbett said.
“A lot of what we have to do this year, we won’t have to replicate it in years to come,” he said.
For the Downhill Derby rules and registration, email rotaryderby@gmail.com. Registration closes April 6, 2023.