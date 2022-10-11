If Chester keeps on winning, it will be playing Clinton for a region championship to end the year. The key is that the Cyclones have to keep winning.
Now standing at 5-3 with three straight victories, including two region wins, Chester will make the trip to Emerald this week. Chester and Emerald have never met before and this is the first time the two have been region mates.
The Vikings come into the game with a record of 4-3, having beaten Ninety-Six, Ware Shoals, Crescent and Eastside and lost to Saluda, Belton-Honea Path and Woodruff. The latter of those contests came last week in the region opener for the team. That contest was tied late but Woodruff was able to escape late with a 35-28 win.
Chester Coach Victor Floyd said Emerald will present a lot of challenges.
“They are solid. They have good athletes at quarterback and running back and physically they will probably be the biggest team we’ve faced this year,” Floyd said.
The Viking work from a spread on offense, but Floyd said it is more of a “spread to run” attack than one that frequently goes to the air. Defensively, Emerald will work from a 4-3 look.
Chester is coming off a 33-14 victory over Union County. The Cyclones jumped out to a 33-0 lead by early in the third. The Chester offensive line continued its improvement, Shydem McCullough ran for three touchdowns and the passing game came up with big plays when they were needed. The defense allowed 12 yards and one first down in the first half. Floyd said all of that was great, but he noted that his team didn’t finish the game strong, allowing Union County to score the last 14 points of the game. They have to learn to close games out, he said, but also need to keep the “start fast” mentality.
“We need to get out of the gate strong this week,” he said.
Kickoff at Emerald is set for 7:30 Friday night.