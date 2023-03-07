The 2023 Chester High softball team features familiar names, familiar faces and a lot familiarity in general.
“Between rec ball and travel ball, I’ve coached every player on this team but one,” said Mike Hunter, first year head coach of the Cyclones.
So Hunter knows what he has to work with and thinks that will be sufficient to have a good season. He doesn’t have a lot of upperclassmen on the roster (he has as many seventh graders on the team as he does seniors) but he thinks that can be a positive. Whatever grade they’re in, Hunter said he has a good group of ball players.
“I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of girls,” he said. “We’re very young, so we’ll have a lot of talent for the next few years.”
The preseason went well, with a pair of scrimmage wins over South Pointe and a close loss (4-2) to Northwestern. Practice has gone well too, with Hunter saying his group works hard every day and does what is asked of them.
Chester opened the regular season on Monday with a 5-3 loss to Andrew Jackson. The Lady Cyclones led the game 3-1 going into the sixth.
“We kind of ran out of gas there,” Hunter said.
That game gave a pretty good snapshot of where Chester is. Aside from a costly late error, the defense was very good all night and the pitching was solid as well. The area with the largest room for improvement is at the plate, where Chester suffered 17 strikeouts. Hitting was a bit of a problem area in the preseason too. Hunter said his team has to work on putting the ball in play.
Chester only has one senior, that being Victoria Chambers, the team’s normal right fielder. There are three juniors present in Grayson Wilburn (left field), Makayla Hughes (third base) and outfielder Trinity Hughes. Everyone else is a sophomore or younger. Hunter likes his two tenth grade pitchers in Natalie Hunter (who is still getting back up to speed after offseason surgery) and Kaydence Andrews, both of whom threw against Andrew Jackson.
In some spots, Chester is very young, including in center field, where seventh grader Jewells Clack is currently playing. The talented middle schooler can also play second and Hunter is high on her potential.
Hunter has assembled a very good and very familiar staff. He said Jack Sink, a longtime area coach, “drives the bus, keeps the book and pretty much does everything.” Elizabeth “B” Josey was named “Region Player of the Year” at Chester as a senior several years ago, played at the college level and brings a lot to the staff. She is a varsity assistant and the JV head coach. Ja’nautica Cohen, likewise, was a recent Chester High standout and is now coaching at her alma mater. Ben Johnson is a varsity assistant and the C team head coach. Players respond well to all his assistants and Hunter said he trusts the group.
“They were yelling at me ‘tell them this and that’ and I was like, y’all tell them. Y’all know what’s going on,” he said.
The new region alignment is bringing some new challenges to the schedule. Union County is a perennial state title contender and is considered the team to beat coming into the year, but Hunter said he expects Clinton, Emerald and Woodruff to present challenges as well. As his young group gains experience, though, and improves at the plate, Hunter expects his team to be in the thick of things. After a few years of struggle, success would be a familiar position for the Chester Cyclones.