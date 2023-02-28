Thanks to the support of the Lutz Foundation, Chester State Park will add three covered picnic areas to the lakefront day-use area of the park this spring.

“Chester State Park has become an important part of the fabric of the local community, and we are thrilled to offer visitors brand new, upscale picnic areas to host cookouts, birthday parties, reunions, or even just a quiet picnic,” said Park Manager, Zach Setzer. “The new picnic pads will provide locals — and visitors from near and far — with a place to gather, share a meal, spend quality time together, and make park memories. That makes this a special project.”

