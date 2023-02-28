Thanks to the support of the Lutz Foundation, Chester State Park will add three covered picnic areas to the lakefront day-use area of the park this spring.
“Chester State Park has become an important part of the fabric of the local community, and we are thrilled to offer visitors brand new, upscale picnic areas to host cookouts, birthday parties, reunions, or even just a quiet picnic,” said Park Manager, Zach Setzer. “The new picnic pads will provide locals — and visitors from near and far — with a place to gather, share a meal, spend quality time together, and make park memories. That makes this a special project.”
The new picnic areas will be near the park’s playground and will offer a great view of the park lake. They will each have two 6-foot picnic tables, a charcoal grill, and a shelter canopy. The picnic pads will be reservable for a small fee and will be available on a first-come first-served basis whenever they are not reserved. The park’s three existing covered picnic shelters and three uncovered picnic pads are very popular during holidays and warmer months, and are available to rent for $22-49 for the whole day.
This project is made possible thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation, a family foundation established in 1993, which awards grants supporting education, community, health, and welfare in the Chester area. This is the ninth grant that the park has received from the local nonprofit. Other projects the Foundation has funded include the park’s two camper cabins, extensive renovations to Lakeview Hall (the park’s community building), 27 holes of disc golf, a 472-foot boardwalk, and more.
Chester State Park opened in the 1930s and is one of the original 16 South Carolina State Parks built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. From hiking on trails, to playing a round of disc golf, to fishing on the pier, there is something for everyone in this park conveniently located between Columbia and Charlotte.
For more information, contact Sam Queen at sam@scprt.com or 803-767-3568.