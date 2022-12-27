It is fairly common for people to gain a few pounds and get a little out of shape over the holidays and winter athletes are not exempt. To that end, the Chester Cyclones wrestling team is staying busy over winter break.
“If you don’t wrestle over the break, you get out of shape,” said Cyclones Coach Dennis Jensen. “We’re trying to get everybody healthy, the flu is going around, some kids travel and have vacation and that’s all part of it, so you just go with what you’ve got.”
Chester has taken part in a couple of tournaments during winter break already and has a couple of others coming up. The Cyclones posted a 1-2 record at a tournament in Piedmont, one that featured some powerhouse programs. Last Thursday, Chester went 2-2 in a tournament at Union County High School. The first loss came to Fort Mill, which currently ranked in the top three in the state in AAAA and by three points in the third place match against South Pointe.
“If one person stays off their back…we had a couple of guys get pinned who shouldn’t have and had one loss in overtime. Any of those things could have made a difference,” Jensen said.
Chester was also missing a couple of regulars and lost some points on forfeits as a result. Still, the day featured a 78-0 rout of Union County’s B team and a 60-15 victory over Broome.
Chester will be at a tournament today and then will host a big tournament on Friday. The Cyclones will be in a pool with South Pointe, Andrew Jackson, J.L. Mann and Central Academy of Technology and Arts (a charter school from North Carolina that has had big-time success on the mat in the past few years). The other pool will be comprised of Union County, Northwestern, York, Buford and Lewisville. The latter of those teams presents an interesting scenario, since the Lions are a first-year, startup team. For the past few years, Lewisville wrestlers competed on the team at Chester. So, Drue (99 wins as a Cyclones) and Ethan Shipman both competed for Chester last year and will now have a chance to compete against former teammates.
The tournament will start at Friday morning at Chester High School at 9 a.m. Admission is $10 and there will be food trucks on site. Jensen said when Chester hosted a similar tournament last year, he told food truck vendors to prepare for a crowd of about 1,000 and they still completely sold out in less than four hours. Of course, it is the holidays and people are apt to put on a few extra pounds.