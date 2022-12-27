It is fairly common for people to gain a few pounds and get a little out of shape over the holidays and winter athletes are not exempt. To that end, the Chester Cyclones wrestling team is staying busy over winter break.

“If you don’t wrestle over the break, you get out of shape,” said Cyclones Coach Dennis Jensen. “We’re trying to get everybody healthy, the flu is going around, some kids travel and have vacation and that’s all part of it, so you just go with what you’ve got.”

