It was a high school wrestling meet but it felt more like a pro wrestling event.
The Chester Cyclones won the Region IV-AAA title on Friday, marking the third straight year the team captured a region championship. A couple of the matches were big wins for Chester, with the Cyclones downing Emerald 72-12 and Clinton 48-33. Dennis Jensen, Chester wrestling coach, said he was impressed with how far the Clinton program has come in a short time. The other two matches were a different story.
“They were close and not without controversy,” Jensen said.
The Cyclones got off to a big early lead on Woodruff, but things tightened up as the match progressed. In one of the final two matches, a Woodruff player was called for an illegal bar. Jensen said that left his wrestler with a numb arm. Jensen said he left it to the sole discretion of the trainers on hand to decide whether or not the wrestler could continue. They decided he could not.
So, Chester won that match on a disqualification, which Jensen said seemed to irk some Woodruff fans, who perhaps thought the wrestler was held out to just to get the DQ win.
“He was injured. He missed the rest of the night,” Jensen said.
Chester ultimately won 37-33 over the Wolverines. The Cyclones then took on Union County in another very competitive match. The Yellow Jackets led 18-12, but then Chester got pins at 106, 113 and 120 pounds. Union County got a pin at 126, but Chester got a pin at 132 pounds. The Cyclones built enough of a lead that the final two matches did not matter and Chester took a 41-40 win. During the latter stages of the matchup, though, Jensen said his team was loudly jeered by an increasingly hostile crowd.
“We left the gym, took our picture in the hallway and left,” he said.
Jensen noted that Chester has wrestled at Union County frequently over the years and that there had never been any issues before. He said he’d always enjoyed his team’s visits there and the matches with the Yellow Jackets.
Darriyarn Baxley went 4-0 on the day two pins, while Zion Carson was also 4-0. Both wrestlers are freshmen.
Chester will host team playoff matches on February 4.