It was a high school wrestling meet but it felt more like a pro wrestling event.

The Chester Cyclones won the Region IV-AAA title on Friday, marking the third straight year the team captured a region championship. A couple of the matches were big wins for Chester, with the Cyclones downing Emerald 72-12 and Clinton 48-33. Dennis Jensen, Chester wrestling coach, said he was impressed with how far the Clinton program has come in a short time. The other two matches were a different story.

