The New Year will soon arrive but an old problem will remain with the Great Falls police department, that being the need for new vehicles.
During his monthly report to Great Falls Town Council last week, Chief Jeremy Vinson detailed that two of his department’s six vehicles are presently out of operation and off the road.
“We have two down at the moment,” he said. “One has a computer problem and the other has a problem with the radiator.”
Having cars in the shop is pretty common for the department, Vinson said, because some of his fleet are now at or over 120,000 miles. For a civilian vehicle, that number would not really be a concern, but police cars log “hard miles.” There is a lot of stopping and starting, a lot of motor idling and occasional high-speed chases, all of which are taxing on vehicles.
Former Police Chief Steven Rice had previously proposed a plan whereby older cars would cycle out of the fleet just as they were paid off and new ones were brought. That would have kept new cars coming in every few years and kept the fleet current. The Town did not ultimately follow that plan. So, having some older cars is now just a reality, but some end up in the shop as much as on the road and often carry expensive repair bills
Vinson asked the Council to purchase a vehicle and said he would continue working to pursue grants to pay for another. He said putting in an order now is fairly important because there is now a fairly long wait on getting new cars.
Mayor Josh Brantley said estimates were received on new cars recently. He said he would collect those numbers and bring them back to the Council for consideration soon.