Just four days after Great Falls Town Council heard good news about the police department being up to full staff for the first time in many months, the ranks thinned again…at least temporarily.
On Friday, Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson was arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office.
According to the arrest warrant, “from the dates of Dec. 19, 2021 through June 17, 2022, while acting in his official capacity as Chief of Police for the Great Falls Police Department, Jeremy Vinson committed malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance of his office duties in the investigation, disposition and prosecution of a Dec. 19, 2021 hit and run incident in which (name redacted) and (name redacted) were the victims and the Great Falls Police Department was the acting law enforcement agency. Chief Vinson negotiated and disposed of the case in Great Falls Municipal Court without the proper authority from the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to do so. Chief Vinson failed to notify (name redacted) and (name redacted) of the negotiations and disposition of their case.”
Additionally, the warrant stated that Vinson failed to properly and faithfully discharge the official duties imposed on him by law. He allegedly made false statements in a SLED interview and falsely altered his supplemental report to show that “he made efforts to contact (name redacted) and (name redacted) before the disposition of their case.”
Great Falls Town Council held an emergency meeting on Friday at which the matter was discussed. Mayor Josh Brantley said Vinson was being suspended without pay pending an investigation.
“Just because a warrant has been issued does not confirm him as guilty. We are going to let this investigation and the case take its course to determine if he is innocent or guilty,” Brantley said.
The Council appointed Randy St. Clair, who joined the department in November, as the interim police chief.
Vinson was named interim chief when longtime Chief Steven Rice resigned in late 2020 and eventually took the job on a full-time basis. He has frequently petitioned the Council to update his department’s aging car fleet and dealt with attrition brought about by other departments offering higher compensation to officers. Pay for Great Falls officers was eventually increased and Vinson announced last Monday that his department was at full staff for the first time in at least a year. He was commended in a meeting late last year after helping an elderly resident and his pets escape a burning home.
Vinson was released from the Chester County Detention Center the same day he was arrested on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.