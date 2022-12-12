Christmas is almost here, and the Great Falls Cemetery Association would like to remind those who have loved ones resting in Greenlawn Cemetery that we need your help and encourage you to donate in memory of your loved ones. The summer of 2022 was not an easy one for Greenlawn Cemetery upkeep. The price of gas and the shortage of labor made maintenance significantly more costly.
The Cemetery Association relies on donations to fund all necessary upkeep costs every year, and we are very thankful for those who have been so generous in their donations. With Christmas almost here we encourage everyone to donate in memory of their friends and family resting in Greenlawn. To donate, send donations to the Great Falls Cemetery Association at PO Box 191, Great Falls, S.C. 29055.
Thank you for your cooperation and help. Hoping you and yours have a Merry Christmas.