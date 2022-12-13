Evil forces have conspired to keep important information from you. You deserve the whole story about booty-shakin’ pugs.
Last week I was looking through some back issues of the News & Reporter. I spotted a column I wrote last December about Santa Claus and overly-tall elves and some toy dog that shakes its fuzzy little tail. I’d forgotten about it to be honest, so I gave it a quick read. When I get to the end I was left puzzled. It just kind of stopped with no clincher, no coherent ending…just something about a guy named Jimmy Jack having kids that were extra good last year. So, I found the original version in our files and dadgum it, the thing did have an ending, it just didn’t get printed for whatever reason. So since, I actually did write the thing and you deserve to see the ending that you didn’t ask for, so I’m now happy to present the full column in all its booty-shakin’ glory. Once upon a time, a fellow (we’ll call him Jimmy Jack) decided he didn’t want to leave it to chance that Santa Claus would get the letters his children had written him. They’d been really good and he wanted to make sure they got everything on their list, so he went to the airport and booked a flight to the home of the jolly old elf, the North Pole. He was flown to Ted Stephen International Airport in Alaska and then taken by dog sled to North Pole (a real, actual town, but not the North Pole he was looking for which is more than 1,000 miles from there). It certainly looked liked the North Pole that Jimmy Jack had always imagined. It was freezing cold, there was snow on the ground and there were herds of reindeer wandering about. He wondered why they just milled around, sleeping and pooping, but figured that maybe they had to save up their energy for a round-the-world flight on Christmas. Then he saw a place called “Santa Claus House” and figured that’s where the big guy himself lived, sadly unaware it was, in fact, a gift shop (a real one, look it up). He walked in and saw an array of lovely toys and gifts. He saw several of the video games and dolls his children had requested…they even had “Poppy the Booty Shakin’ Pug” (a real, actual toy your child might have asked for this year). So, he picked them up and started to walk out the door before someone started yelling at him. “Hey buddy, where do you think you’re going with that stuff?” a man asked him. “Who are you?” the dad asked. “I work here.”