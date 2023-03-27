Armenia UMC
- In-person worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall.
- Breakfast Club meets at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of each month.
Bethel UMC
- The Loaves & Fishes Community Soup Kitchen housed at Bethel United Methodist Church is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 29. Lunches will be provided and prepared by area churches, civic organizations and individuals. The meals will be served at the Bethel Fellowship Hall door under a tent. Socks, blankets, gloves, soap, washcloths, toilet paper and other essentials will also be provided to soup kitchen patrons.
- In-person worship has resumed at 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 10 a.m. in the back of the sanctuary.
- Worship, 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and 1 p.m. on channel 39 on TruVista.
Black Rock Baptist
- Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook under Black Rock Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and afterwards. Social distancing is observed and masks are provided. On the second Sunday of each month, all are asked to bring nonperishable items or donations to be provided to the food pantry. The church is at 1006 Old Richburg Road with Rev. Kennedy F. Threatt Sr. as pastor. Everyone welcome.
Calvary Apostolic Pentecostal
- Services are held at 119 College St. (Carolina Hall). Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. and Thursday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Social distancing is observed, masks and hand sanitizer are available for use. All welcome.
Calvary Baptist, Calvary Church Road
- Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Church is at 760 Calvary Church Road (Rev. Mike Black). Call 803-581-4234.
Capers Chapel UMC
- Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays.
- Choir practice at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel.
Carmel Presbyterian
- In-person services have resumed at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Sundays. Pastor Emeritus Dr. W.T. Holmes will preach. Communion served on the second Sunday.
Chester First Baptist
- Blood drive, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
- Chancel Choir Easter program will be held Sunday, April 2.
- Holy Week Prayer Walk, Sunday, April 2. Meet at Metropolitan AME Zion Church at 5 p.m. then walk to various churches in town. At each church, scripture will be read, prayers will be said and hymns will be sung. The walk concludes at First Baptist.
- Women’s Missionary Union spring meeting for the Chester Baptist Association, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Woodward Baptist.
- Men’s Ministry meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Lando Baptist Church.
- Inside worship, 10:55 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing and safety measures apply.
- Youth Bible study, 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in the Youth Center.
- Worship streamed on Facebook or at www.fbchester.com at 11 a.m. Sundays. Prelude music at 10:55 a.m. Worship, prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays with prelude music at 6:55 p.m.
Chester First Church of the Nazarene
- Easter egg hunt, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. All children up to fifth grade welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult.
- Young At Heart, second Thursday of each month.
- Men’s Prayer Breakfast, first Saturday of each month.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m., Wednesday night services at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Chester Ministerial Food Pantry
- Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Volunteers are needed. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. If you are in need of food, call the pantry line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment.
Community Church
- Sunday school is online at 9 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Children’s Church/nursery held during Sunday morning worship and Wednesday night Bible study.
Cool Branch Baptist
- Easter service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9, followed by breakfast and a joint Sunday school class led by Rev. John Epps. All welcome.
- Annie Armstrong Easter offering taken throughout April.
- Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks not required, all welcome.
Faith Temple
- Services are now held at the church. Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks. Church is at 1894 Canal Road, Landsford.
- Faith Temple holds a Men’s Fellowship meeting at 9 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. Chairperson is the Rev. Terone Manning and Co-Chairs are Elder Albert Crawford and Deacon Travis Glenn. Call Rev. Manning at 803-209-1858 or Elder Crawford at 1-443-841-5799 for more information.
First Baptist of Great Falls
- First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls, will hold an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. There will be hot dogs, cupcakes and prizes.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.
First Baptist of Lowrys
- Adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays followed by prayer meeting/youth and children’s meeting at 7 p.m.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nalley.
First Free Will Baptist
- Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, for ages one to 14. Pizza will be served.
- Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.
- Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9, with breakfast to follow.
- Revival with guest preacher Dr. Chris Jackson, 7 p.m. nightly April 12-14.
- Homecoming service, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16.
- Regular in-person services: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Services also live-streamed on Facebook on Chester First Free Will Baptist page. Church is at 790 Hawthorne Road and the pastor is Kevin Johnson.
Fishing Creek Presbyterian
- Bag lunch every Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and share fellowship.
- Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. on April 6.
- The choir will have a special musical, "The Cup, The Cross And The Crown," at 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9. Breakfast to follow.
- Soup kitchen is the first Saturday of every month from 12 to 2 p.m.
- Sunday service at 10 a.m. with Sunday school to follow.
Fort Lawn Baptist
- Quarterly business meeting, 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2.
- No KFC due to spring break on Wednesday, April 5.
- Early worship at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9. Breakfast follows at 8 a.m. with Sunday school at 9 a.m. and morning worship at 10 a.m.
- KFC-sponsored Spring Fling, Saturday, April 15.
- Called business meeting for a constitution change, 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16.
- Associational WMU spring meeting at Woodward Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
- Associational Baptist Men’s quarterly meeting at Lando Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
- Chester Baptist Association executive meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.
- Sunday school at 9 a.m. weekly followed by worship at 10 a.m.
- Adult choir meets at 5 p.m. Sundays.
- Youth and KFC (Kids For Christ) meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. Thursdays.
Greater Destiny Christian Center
- Greater Destiny Christian Center, “The Church on the Hill where destiny is revealed and dreams are fulfilled,” is a Sabbath Keeping Church located at 116 Gadsden St., Chester. A service is held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. Saturday morning Sabbath School is held at 10 a.m. followed by Sabbath Worship at 11 a.m. Apostle Lamont J. Sessoms and Lady Shijuana Sessoms, Pastor, welcome everyone. Call 843-829-0004 or 833-981-2294 for details.
Holy Week services
- Holy Week services will be held at noon daily April 3-7 at Purity Presbyterian.
Kingdom of God Church International
- Kingdom Builders Bible Institute now enrolling. Flexible schedule and online classes. Call 803-285-9192 for details and to enroll.
Lando Baptist
- Pastor Larry Wilson of Lando Baptist is conducting a six-week study entitled “Finding Your Place At The Table” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19. The study explores the depths of God’s love and how His grace extends into unexpected places.
- Community Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Lando Manetta Museum. Hot dogs will be served.
- Sunday worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Church is at 3737 Lando Road, Lando. 803-367-3082.
Liberty Baptist
- WMU meeting, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
- Pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt for the kids, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8. All children welcome to attend.
- Sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9. Breakfast afterward. On this day, Sunday school will be at 8 a.m. and worship at 9 a.m.
- Normal schedule: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m.
Lincolnville Missionary Baptist
- Worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. James A. Owens Jr. Church is at 519 Lincolnville Road, Chester. Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken.
Mt. Aimwell Baptist
- Services live streamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Mt. Moriah Baptist
- Food pantry distribution on the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 789 Meadowbrook Road. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Income eligibility guidelines are applicable. For details, call Connie Carter at 803-327-2113.
New Hope UMC
- Worship at 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
New Impact Ministries
- Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays with Pastor Corey D. Sanders, Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Church is at 217 Columbia St., Chester, all are welcome.
New Zion Baptist
- New Zion Baptist, Blackstock, has reopened. Service at 10 a.m., no Sunday school. All welcome.
Old Wilson Baptist
- Services in person or via Facebook Live, 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Orrs Baptist
- Regular hours: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for babies through senior adults, worship at 10:45 a.m. Adult choir practice at 5 p.m. Classes for children and youth at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. All welcome, church is at 1266 Lancaster Hwy., Chester.
Parkway Baptist
- Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary while children meet in the choir room. Worship follows at 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the social hall. All welcome.
Pine Grove Baptist
- Corporate prayer at 6:15 p.m. and Bible study held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. via conference call. Call 681-999-0180 and enter access code 996052. All invited.
Pleasant Grove UMC
- Easter cantata, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Easter egg hunt follows at 12:15 p.m.
Purity Presbyterian
- Dinner church, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
- Thursday morning Bible study, 10 a.m. on March 30.
- Worship service, Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m.
- Lowrys Baptist is scheduled to provide volunteers for the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry April 3-6. This week only, the pantry will close early at 11:15 a.m. due to Holy Week services. The food pantry is closed on Fridays until further notice.
St. Joseph Catholic
- Mass schedule: Saturday vigil at 4 p.m.; Sunday Mass at 12:30 p.m.; and weekday Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays.
- Bible study, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
- Women’s Club meets in the church hall the second Monday of each month at 11 a.m. Church is at 110 West End St., Chester.
St. Mark’s Episcopal
- Holy Week schedule, April 2-8: Mother Rilla will be available by appointment throughout Holy Week to offer the Rite of Reconciliation (Private Confession) to any and all who desire it. Liturgy of the Palms followed by Holy Eucharist will be held at 11 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2. An Agape meal, footwashing, Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar will be held at 6 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 6. The Stations of the Cross will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7. A Liturgy for Good Friday will be held at 6 p.m. Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church welcomes you! Worship and Holy Eucharist is held at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Rilla Holmes preaching and presiding. The church is at 132 Center St., Chester, downtown near the library.
- New Bible study dinner, 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ
- Services are now being held inside the church sanctuary. Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m., and is also available on Facebook Live. Tuesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. All welcome, church is at 552 Ashford Road, Chester.
Union ARP
- In-person services have resumed. Worship at 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. Social distancing guidelines apply. Services still posted at www.unionarpchurch.org. Church is at 3495 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg.
Wesley Memorial UMC
- Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
West Chester Baptist
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Wilksburg Baptist
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Woodward Baptist
- The Easter drama “Arise My Love” will be presented at 7 p.m. nightly March 31, April 1 and April 2 at Woodward Baptist. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Those with reserved seating must arrive by 6:45 p.m. or the reservation will be lost. Doors will close at 6:55 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend for a glimpse into the life of Jesus Christ in this beautiful but realistic Easter drama, which displays the true extent of the love that Christ has for everyone. The drama lasts about an hour and may not be suitable for small children (a nursery will be provided). Everyone is asked to remain seated once the drama begins. For reserve seating for groups of 15 or more, leave a message at 803-377-3596. All welcome, church is at 1570 Ashford Road, Chester.
Word and Spirit The Experience
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist
- Zion Pilgrim has resumed its worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services can still be heard on the church conference call. Church is at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester.