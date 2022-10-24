Armenia UMC
In-person worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall.
Breakfast Club meets at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of each month.
Bethel UMC
The Loaves & Fishes Community Soup Kitchen housed at Bethel United Methodist Church will begin its 14th year on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The kitchen will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays from Nov. 2 through March 29. There will be no meal on Nov. 23 due to Thanksgiving and on Dec. 28 due to Christmas. For Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22, Pastor Mike will have the Imposition of the Ashes for patrons. Lunches will be provided and prepared by area churches, civic organizations and individuals. The meals will be served at the Bethel Fellowship Hall door under a tent. Socks, blankets, gloves, soap, washcloths, toilet paper and other essentials will also be provided to soup kitchen patrons.
In-person worship has resumed at 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
Worship, 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and 1 p.m. on channel 39 on TruVista.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist
Quarterly church meeting, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Black Rock Baptist
Inside service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. Service can also be viewed at the same time on Facebook under Black Rock Baptist Church. The church is at 1006 Old Richburg Road.
Calvary Apostolic Pentecostal
Services are held at 119 College St. (Carolina Hall). Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. and Thursday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Social distancing is observed, masks and hand sanitizer are available for use. All welcome.
Calvary Baptist, Calvary Church Road
Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Church is at 710 Calvary Church Road (Rev. Mike Black). Call 803-581-4234.
Capers Chapel UMC
Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays.
Choir practice at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel.
Bible study, “Hearing and Responding To God’s Voice,” 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
Fifth Sunday joint service of Chester Circuit (Wesley Memorial, Capers Chapel and New Hope UMCs) at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at New Hope UMC.
Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, Monday, Oct. 31, at Capers Chapel UMC. Games and activities, all welcome.
Alex Maultsby is the new minister.
Carmel Presbyterian
In-person services have resumed at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Sundays. Pastor Emeritus Dr. W.T. Holmes will preach. Communion served on the second Sunday.
Chester First Baptist
Church conference, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Game Night, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Called church conference, Sundays, Nov. 6 and 20.
Prayer walks, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Chester High School and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at First Baptist.
First Baptist is again a collection site for Operation Christmas Child. Collection dates are 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 15; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Volunteers are needed.
Thanksgiving dinner, 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Inside worship, 10:55 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing and safety measures apply.
Youth Bible study, 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in the Youth Center.
Worship streamed on Facebook or at www.fbchester.com at 11 a.m. Sundays. Prelude music at 10:55 a.m. Worship, prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays with prelude music at 6:55 p.m.
Chester First Church of the Nazarene
Young At Heart, second Thursday of each month.
Men’s Prayer Breakfast, first Saturday of each month.
Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m., Wednesday night services at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Chester Ministerial Food Pantry
Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers are needed to make food bags for clients, help put food away and shop for food. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. Clients are not shopping for food in the pantry due to Covid-19. If you are in need of food, call the pantry scheduling line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment. Clients are now eligible to receive food every four weeks.
Community Church
Sunday school is online at 9 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Children’s Church/nursery held during Sunday morning worship and Wednesday night Bible study.
Cool Branch Baptist
Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks not required, all welcome.
Faith Temple
Services are now held at the church. Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks. Church is at 1894 Canal Road, Landsford.
First Baptist of Lowrys
Adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays followed by prayer meeting/youth and children’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nalley.
First Free Will Baptist
Beaver Bible Institute, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays.
HCA Fall Festival with trunk or treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Regular in-person services: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Services also live-streamed on Facebook on Chester First Free Will Baptist page. Church is at 790 Hawthorne Road and the pastor is Kevin Johnson.
Fishing Creek Presbyterian
Bag lunch every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and share fellowship.
The No Talent Talent Show is Friday, Oct. 28. Cookout begins at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. All are invited to enjoy food and laughs.
Fort Lawn Baptist
Indoor Halloween Carnival, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Classrooms will be decorated for fun and candy. Free hot dog dinner, all welcome.
Sunday school at 9 a.m. with adult, children and youth classes. Worship at 10 a.m. Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. Thursdays. Adult choir practice, 5 p.m. Sundays.
Youth Ministry, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. KFC Children’s Ministry, 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Activities are planned monthly for senior adults.
Baptist Men and WMU meet the fourth Sunday of each month at 6 p.m.
Rev. Jackie Jenkins has been called as the interim pastor.
Kingdom of God Church International
Kingdom Builders Bible Institute now enrolling. Flexible schedule and online classes. Call 803-285-9192 for details and to enroll.
Lando Baptist
Lando Baptist will sponsor Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The event will be set up beside Lando Fire Department.
Pastor Larry Wilson will hold a 10-week Wednesday night Bible study entitled “Days Of Heaven Upon Earth” at 6:30 p.m. through Oct. 19.
Sunday worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Church is at 3737 Lando Road, Lando. 803-367-3082.
Liberty Baptist
Normal schedule: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m.
Lincolnville Missionary Baptist
Worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. James A. Owens Jr. Church is at 519 Lincolnville Road, Chester. Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken.
Mt. Aimwell Baptist
Services live streamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Mt. Moriah Baptist
Food pantry distribution on the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 789 Meadowbrook Road. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Income eligibility guidelines are applicable. For details, call Connie Carter at 803-327-2113.
New Hope UMC
Worship at 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
Bible study, “Hearing and Responding To God’s Voice,” 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
Fifth Sunday joint service of Chester Circuit (Wesley Memorial, Capers Chapel and New Hope UMCs) at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at New Hope UMC.
Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, Monday, Oct. 31, at Capers Chapel UMC. Games and activities, all welcome.
Alex Maultsby is the new minister.
New Zion Baptist
New Zion Baptist, Blackstock, has reopened. Service at 10 a.m., no Sunday school. All welcome.
Old Wilson Baptist
Services in person or via Facebook Live, 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Orrs Baptist
Fall Fun Day, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Free games, hot dogs, crafts, bouncy house and treat bags.
Regular hours: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., worship at 10:45 a.m. Discipleship class at 5 p.m. Choir practice at 6 p.m. All welcome, church is at 1266 Lancaster Hwy., Chester.
Wednesday services at 6:30 p.m. Classes for children and youth.
Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in The Little Church.
Parkway Baptist
Sunday morning service in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Wednesday service in the sanctuary at 5:30 p.m. Both services streamed on Facebook Live. No Sunday school or other activities at this time. All welcome, enter in the side doors or view on Facebook. Prayer list is also on Facebook.
Pine Grove Baptist
Corporate prayer at 6:15 p.m. and Bible study held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. via conference call. Call 681-999-0180 and enter access code 996052. All invited.
Purity Presbyterian
Dinner Church, 6:30 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Worship at 11 a.m. Sundays.
West Side Baptist is scheduled to provide volunteers for the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry Oct 31-Nov. 4. The pantry now serves those in need every four weeks instead of six.
St. Joseph Catholic
St. Joseph will hold a 12:30 Mass on Sunday, Oct. 30.
St. Joseph Catholic now holds a 12:30 p.m. Mass followed by a covered dish lunch.
Regular schedule: Saturday vigil at 4 p.m. and daily mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. Church is at 110 West End St., Chester.
St. Mark’s Episcopal
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church welcomes you! Worship and Holy Eucharist is held at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Rilla Holmes preaching and presiding. The church is at 132 Center St., Chester, downtown near the library.
Trinity Baptist
Fall Festival with trunk or treat, 5:30 p.m. until dark on Monday, Oct. 31. Candy, food and fun.
Indoor yard sale and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Lots of items and toys for sale.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ
Pastor Appreciation to honor Pastor Lenard Price and First Lady Senda Price, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. All invited to attend. Church is at 552 Ashford Road, Chester.
Services are now being held inside the church sanctuary. Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m., and is also available on Facebook Live. Tuesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. All welcome, church is at 552 Ashford Road, Chester.
Union ARP
In-person services have resumed. Worship at 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. Social distancing guidelines apply. Services still posted at www.unionarpchurch.org. Church is at 3495 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg.
Wesley Memorial UMC
Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays.
Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
Bible study, “Hearing and Responding To God’s Voice,” 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
Fifth Sunday joint service of Chester Circuit (Wesley Memorial, Capers Chapel and New Hope UMCs) at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at New Hope UMC.
Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, Monday, Oct. 31, at Capers Chapel UMC. Games and activities, all welcome.
Alex Maultsby is the new minister.
West Chester Baptist
Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
West Side Baptist
Seeking year-round part-time youth pastor to serve and provide spiritual oversight, leadership and inspiration for grades one-12 ministries. Visit West Side Baptist Church on Facebook for details. Email resumes to crroof@yahoo.com.
Wilksburg Baptist
Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Word and Spirit The Experience
Listen to regular services live at 11 a.m. every Sunday at www.wordandspirit.com/media.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist
Zion Pilgrim has resumed its worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services can still be heard on the church conference call. Church is at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester.