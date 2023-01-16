Church News
Armenia UMC
In-person worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall.
Breakfast Club meets at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of each month.
Bethel UMC
The Loaves & Fishes Community Soup Kitchen housed at Bethel United Methodist Church has begun. The kitchen will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 29. For Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22, Pastor Mike will have the Imposition of the Ashes for patrons. Lunches will be provided and prepared by area churches, civic organizations and individuals. The meals will be served at the Bethel Fellowship Hall door under a tent. Socks, blankets, gloves, soap, washcloths, toilet paper and other essentials will also be provided to soup kitchen patrons.
In-person worship has resumed at 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 10 a.m. in the back of the sanctuary.
Worship, 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and 1 p.m. on channel 39 on TruVista.
Black Rock Baptist
Inside service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. Service can also be viewed at the same time on Facebook under Black Rock Baptist Church. The church is at 1006 Old Richburg Road.
Calvary Apostolic Pentecostal
Services are held at 119 College St. (Carolina Hall). Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. and Thursday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Social distancing is observed, masks and hand sanitizer are available for use. All welcome.
Calvary Baptist, Calvary Church Road
Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Church is at 760 Calvary Church Road (Rev. Mike Black). Call 803-581-4234.
Capers Chapel UMC
Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays.
Choir practice at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel.
Capers Chapel will serve Bethel UMC Soup Kitchen Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Carmel Presbyterian
In-person services have resumed at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Sundays. Pastor Emeritus Dr. W.T. Holmes will preach. Communion served on the second Sunday.
Chester First Baptist
Quarterly church conference, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Boston butt fundraiser, Friday, Feb. 10. Costs will be $30 for whole butts or $35 for chopped.
Inside worship, 10:55 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing and safety measures apply.
Youth Bible study, 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in the Youth Center.
Worship streamed on Facebook or at www.fbchester.com at 11 a.m. Sundays. Prelude music at 10:55 a.m. Worship, prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays with prelude music at 6:55 p.m.
Chester First Church of the Nazarene
Community stew, 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. All welcome.
Young At Heart, second Thursday of each month.
Men’s Prayer Breakfast, first Saturday of each month.
Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m., Wednesday night services at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Chester Ministerial Food Pantry
Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers are needed to make food bags for clients, help put food away and shop for ood. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. Clients are not shopping for food in the pantry due to Covid-19. If you are in need of food, call the pantry scheduling line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment.
Community Church
Sunday school is online at 9 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Children’s Church/nursery held during Sunday morning worship and Wednesday night Bible study.
Cool Branch Baptist
Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks not required, all welcome.
Faith Temple
Services are now held at the church. Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks. Church is at 1894 Canal Road, Landsford.
Faith Temple will begin a Men’s Fellowship meeting at 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. The first meeting will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Chairperson is ≈the Rev. Terone Manning and Co-Chairs are Elder Albert Crawford and Deacon Travis Glenn. Call Rev. Manning at 803-209-1858 or Elder Crawford at 1-443-841-5799 for more information.
First Baptist of Great Falls
First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.
First Baptist of Lowrys
Adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays followed by prayer meeting/youth and children’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nalley.
First Free Will Baptist
BCBI, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays.
Beaver Creek conference meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Regular in-person services: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Services also live-streamed on Facebook on Chester First Free Will Baptist page. Church is at 790 Hawthorne Road and the pastor is Kevin Johnson.
Fishing Creek Presbyterian
Bag lunch every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and share fellowship.
Fort Lawn Baptist
Baptist Men and WMU meet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
Communion observed at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Sunday school at 9 a.m. weekly followed by worship at 10 a.m.
Adult choir meets at 5 p.m. Sundays.
Youth and KFC (Kids For Christ) meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Greater Destiny Christian Center
Greater Destiny Christian Center, “The Church on the Hill where destiny is revealed and dreams are fulfilled,” is a Sabbath Keeping Church located at 116 Gadsden St., Chester. A service is held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. Saturday morning Sabbath School is held at 10 a.m. followed by Sabbath Worship at 11 a.m. Apostle Lamont J. Sessoms and Lady Shijuana Sessoms, Pastor, welcome everyone. Call 843-829-0004 or 833-981-2294 for details.
Kingdom of God Church International
Kingdom Builders Bible Institute now enrolling. Flexible schedule and online classes. Call 803-285-9192 for details and to enroll.
Lando Baptist
Sunday worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Church is at 3737 Lando Road, Lando. 803-367-3082.
Liberty Baptist
Normal schedule: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m.
Lincolnville Missionary Baptist
Worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. James A. Owens Jr. Church is at 519 Lincolnville Road, Chester. Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken.
Mt. Aimwell Baptist
Services live streamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Mt. Moriah Baptist
Food pantry distribution on the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 789 Meadowbrook Road. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Income eligibility guidelines are applicable. For details, call Connie Carter at 803-327-2113.
New Hope UMC
Worship at 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
Church board meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
New Zion Baptist
New Zion Baptist, Blackstock, has reopened. Service at 10 a.m., no Sunday school. All welcome.
Old Wilson Baptist
Services in person or via Facebook Live, 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Orrs Baptist
Regular hours: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for babies through senior adults, worship at 10:45 a.m. Discipleship training for children and adults at 5 p.m. followed by adult choir practice at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays, classes for children and youth are held at 6:30 p.m. All welcome, church is at 1266 Lancaster Hwy., Chester.
Parkway Baptist
Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary while children meet in the choir room. Worship follows at 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the social hall. All welcome.
Pine Grove Baptist
Corporate prayer at 6:15 p.m. and Bible study held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. via conference call. Call 681-999-0180 and enter access code 996052. All invited.
Purity Presbyterian
Dinner church, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Worship service, Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m.
Tuesday morning Bible study, 10 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Browns Chapel is scheduled to provide volunteers for the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry Jan. 23-26. The food pantry is closed on Fridays until further notice.
St. Joseph Catholic
Mass schedule: Saturday vigil at 4 p.m.; Sunday Mass at 12:30 p.m.; and weekday Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Bible study, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Women’s Club meets in the church hall the second Monday of each month at 11 a.m. Church is at 110 West End St., Chester.
St. Mark’s Episcopal
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church welcomes you! Worship and Holy Eucharist is held at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Rilla Holmes preaching and presiding. The church is at 132 Center St., Chester, downtown near the library.
New Bible study dinner, 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ
Services are now being held inside the church sanctuary. Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m., and is also available on Facebook Live. Tuesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. All welcome, church is at 552 Ashford Road, Chester.
Union ARP
In-person services have resumed. Worship at 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. Social distancing guidelines apply. Services still posted at www.unionarpchurch.org. Church is at 3495 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg.
Wesley Memorial UMC
Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays.
Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
West Chester Baptist
Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Wilksburg Baptist
Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Word and Spirit The Experience
Listen to regular services live at 11 a.m. every Sunday at www.wordandspirit.com/media.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist
Spirit Day will be observed during 10 a.m. worship on Sunday, Jan. 29. Everyone is asked to represent his or her favorite sports team, be it NFL, college or school, by wearing your favorite t-shirt, jersey or jacket to the service.
Zion Pilgrim has resumed its worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services can still be heard on the church conference call. Church is at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester.