James speaks to Planning Commission

Chester County resident Roxann James addresses the Chester County Planning Commission. She provided comments both in favor of and in opposition to the Richburg Meadows housing development.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Members of the Rodman community made their concerns about rezoning parcels to Planned Development classification known in succinct, practiced presentations during the Chester County Planning Commission public hearing on these rezoning requests.

The Planning Commission dealt with several planned development rezoning requests from three developers of different housing developments. The commission heard presentations from the developers and then opened the floor for speakers who wanted to speak in favor of the rezoning and those who were speaking in opposition to it.

