Part 1: Gaston Farm Road request: Richburg Meadows
Members of the Rodman community made their concerns about rezoning parcels to Planned Development classification known in succinct, practiced presentations during the Chester County Planning Commission public hearing on these rezoning requests.
The Planning Commission dealt with several planned development rezoning requests from three developers of different housing developments. The commission heard presentations from the developers and then opened the floor for speakers who wanted to speak in favor of the rezoning and those who were speaking in opposition to it.
First PD request was from Fielding Homes, who was requesting two parcels on Gaston Farm Road be rezoned to PD from Limited Industrial (ID-2), for a proposed housing development named Richburg Meadows. Planning Commission Chair Robert Raines pointed out that each of the rezoning requests make up one Planned Development. Each parcel has a portion that the developer is asking to rezone, and a piece that they request continue to be zoned ID-2. The developer is asking for one parcel to have 160 acres to PD and the other tract would be 20 acres rezoned to PD, for a total of 80 acres.
Chris Robusto with Fielding Homes and Benji Laymen with the Isaacs Group engineering firm said the site plan for the proposed housing development, Richburg Meadows, calls for 400 single-family homes on 180 acres, or two lots per acre.
Lot widths will be 60 and 70 feet, with a minimum lot size of 7,000 s.f. The developer will maintain the many natural ponds and creeks on the site and will have over 40 acres of open space. The lot sizes will allow four parking spaces (two in the garage and two in the driveways). There is a minimum 50-foot buffer between lots and adjacent properties.
Laymen estimated a five to six year build time and the development would not start until 2024.
In public comment, Roxann James, who is a member of the adjacent Pleasant Grove UMC, said she was encouraged by what she head from church leaders about this development’s site plan, and the developer’s desire to protect the church cemetery.
“But, it’s like everything else,” James said, taking the side opposing the development as well, “will our home taxes go up?”
Robin Dodson said that she understood that PD zoning is not just single-family residential only, it is a mix of commercial and different types of housing, and this site plan has no commercial construction included. Chester County Planning Director Mike Levister said according to the county’s zoning ordinance, the PD zoning “may” include commercial construction and mixed housing, but is not required to do so.
Ron Thompson commented, “if you put 400 homes here (on this property) you’re going to have four cars per house. That’s 1,600 cars per day going out onto Gaston Farm Road (which he characterized as a “farm-to-market” road)…and Lyle Road, and making the left turn onto Hwy. 9, where there is no traffic light…you add this many more cars coming out of that neighborhood, you’re going to have a lot of traffic…I don’t think the roads and the infrastructure in that area are prepared for this…I think this development is too large.
“What will this neighborhood going to look like in 10 years, is it going to be a quality neighborhood, or is it going to be another rundown, cookie-cutter subdivision,” he asked.
Donna Espitia asked, “with several thousand more people, where are the children going to go to school? Our schools are full. Our fifth graders have to go to school at the elementary school because there’s no more room for them at the middle school; our high school is falling apart.
“Our sheriff doesn’t have enough deputies as it is to patrol our county, so I don’t know who will be serving and protecting these people…I don’t see how we can sustain this many new people coming to our little country town.”
Blair McCraney said for the past ten years her family has been moving father and farther south trying to escape these types of developments.
“There’s nothing wrong with growth, but I believe there’s a right way to do it. I think the way we are looking at doing this right now feels so intense…we are renting out in Edgemoor and that has allowed us to see what’s happing in that area with the three developers that are coming. It has really ravaged that area,” she said.
“How are we going to continue to attract people that want to come and buy large pieces of land and build nice large custom homes?” she asked.
Commissioner Marvin Grant made a motion to recommend approval of the rezoning request, and a second motion as also made to approve the second rezoning request.
In discussion, Commissioner Joe Howell said rezoning a parcel to PD puts more restrictions on the parcel than exist in the ID-2 classification.
Commission Chair Raines remarked, “as far as the schools, that’s another government body that is responsible for that…we are not here to discuss what the school system will do, in my opinion. There were school (construction) referendums proposed and they were voted down…we are here to discuss whether this zoning fits this area and this use,” he said.
“Growth is coming to Chester County, we can’t stick our heads in the sand and pretend it’s not. We can’t say we’re going to take 20 years to get ready for it…it’s a question of whether it can be supported with what’s going on,” he said.
The Planning Commission voted 5-1 with Commissioner Nate Smith absent to recommend approval of both of the rezoning requests to Chester County Council.
