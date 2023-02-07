A letter from a concerned citizen representing several residents in the Craigbrow community and addressed to Chester County Council and Luck Stone questions the ethics and timing of the recent public hearing on the rezoning requests held by the Chester County Planning Commission.
The N&R was copied on a letter from Joanna Timms to Luck Companies and Chester County Council, and was also posted on social media.
The letter charges that ‘Chester County Council allowed Luck Companies to hold a rezoning hearing just days before Christmas intentionally to have low public turnout.’
The letter states this is ‘clearly unethical and is also an indication that Luck does not want to hear from the public or have the best interest of Chester residents in mind.’
Timms also points out that Chester County is operating without a permanent county administrator (the letter was dated before Brian Hester was selected for the position — Editor) ‘Decisions with such a great potential impact on our county should not be made while this position is not filled,’ Timms writes
The letter concludes, ‘On behalf of Chester County residents I request that Luck Companies withdraw their current rezoning request and resubmit their application for rezoning at a later date after a permanent County Administrator is in place as well as allow for a new public hearing.’
Concerning the timing of the Planning Commission meeting, Chester County attorney Joanie Winters pointed out that the dates and times of the meetings of the Planning Commission are set at the start of the year in January, as are the meetings of Chester County Council.
Addressing the comment in Timms; letter about the County Administrator, Winters also pointed out that even were an administrator in place during these deliberations on the rezoning requests, that administrator would not have a vote.
Chester County Council Chair Joe Branham received a copy of Timms’ letter. He commented, “some of the points that were made in the letter are not correct, such as needing an administrator in place before we make any decision on this. Also, I’d like (Planning Director) Mike Levister to address the timing of the Planning Commission public hearing and the number of people who had a chance to speak, and tha amount of time that was given to them to speak to the Planning Commission.
“I appreciate her concerns, but a lot of the points she made (in the letter) were not valid,” Branham said.
Responding to the letter, Luck Companies provided the following statement: ‘Luck Companies is proud to be a family owned and operated business with 100 years of experience in the aggregates mining industry. We are committed to using sustainable methods to expand services and achieve our mission of igniting human potential.
‘Since 2018, we have been working diligently to ensure our plans facilitate sustainable and responsible growth within Chester County. In each step, we asked for input and feedback from the local community, state, and federal officials to ensure our plans respect the county’s needs and aspirations as well as the industry’s expectations and regulations.
‘We are currently seeking local zoning amendments and have already received approval from the Chester County Planning Commission and a state mining permit from DHEC based on the viability of the site and our commitment to responsible operations.
‘We are actively connecting with the community and addressed their concerns in our proposed site plan and permit conditions. We continue to be, and will remain, engaged with those who have ideas, questions and/or concerns. Luck Companies and our associates are excited to be a part of the Chester community and will remain committed ensuring a positive impact within the communities in which we operate.’