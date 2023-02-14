Citizens should stick to their guns about Luck Stone
This is to the people of the Craigbrow community and the rest of the people in Chester County who don’t want Luck Stone. You all hang in there.
This is to the people of the Craigbrow community and the rest of the people in Chester County who don’t want Luck Stone. You all hang in there.
Commissioner Marvin Grant called you all out in the Jan. 4, 2023, edition of The News & Reporter, saying that you have a negative attitude towards growth. Why pick on these people? I bet that there’s more than just one neighbor who feels the same way.
Mr. Grant also said he visited the Luck Stone Boscobel site in Virginia in December of 2021. What I saw was the Virginia operation was in the neighborhood with houses worth $700,000 to $800,000, and some of them worth a million dollars.
Sounds to me like there’s a bunch of rich CEOs and politicians living around the Boscobel plant. I wonder if Mr. Grant asked any questions about that.
To the Craigbrow community and the rest of Chester County, keep on fighting for what you believe in.
Sammy Ghent
Great Falls
