Welcome to South Carolina. Now take your business and go home.”
Sentiments such as that were in evidence as members of the community spoke in opposition to the 10 rezoning applications that Luck Companies, the parent company of Luck Stone, made to the Chester County Planning Commission in December.
As previously reported by The N&R the 10 rezoning applications encompass the Luck Companies economic development project, which includes retail and commercial space, walking trails, a restoration of Rocky Creek, a business park and a rock quarry.
There were some speakers who spoke in favor of the rezoning, but for the most part, the speakers who addressed the Chester County Planning Commission at their December meeting were opposed to the project. Presiding Planning Commissioner Nathan Smith gave speakers three minutes each to make their remarks and Luck Companies Director of Greenfield Development was given 10 minutes for rebuttal.
Here is a selection of those remarks:
Brandon Lindsey with Hoopaugh Grading Company voiced their support for Luck Companies and Chester County and the continued emphasis on responsible growth.
“Responsible growth calls for significant investment in infrastructure — roads, sidewalks, utilities, water, sewer, erosion control. All of that requires the use of materials…everything we do at Hoopaugh Grading requires the use of aggregates. Having a source for those materials is critical to being able to achieve the growth goals of the county, but having a local source is critical, given the cost of transportation and how difficult it is to find those materials.”
Jay Williams said he owns a cattle farm about a mile from the proposed location of the rock quarry.
“I am in favor of this quarry, very much so…you get up in the morning, and you set your feet on the floor, the foundation of that house is made of stone…your driveway that gets you to the road is made from a quarry…the roads you drive to work, to school and to the grocery store are made from stone from a quarry. Everything you touch in life, stone gets you there, in one way or another. People need to realize how valuable this is to Chester County.”
Craigbrow Circle resident Debbie Parsons reminded the Planning Commissioners they are “the keepers of the barn door, and once those horses get out, it’s awfully hard to round them back up and put them in their stable.
“We are asking you to deny the zoning requests being made by Luck Companies. You have previously heard our concerns regarding air quality, water levels, especially in neighborhoods like ours that have wells and septic systems, noise levels (which have been addressed in some part at this meeting), but we live where we do because we want to be in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood, where we can enjoy outdoor activities,” she said.
“We know there will also be increased traffic in our county (not necessarily on our secondary roads, but in our county). So all of those concerns we voiced previously (during the first rezoning application that Luck Stone made) still exist.”
Parsons pointed to the county is poised to take advantage of nature-based tourism. She said tourists don’t need to see or hear an unsightly quarry as they travel to destinations looking for clean air and water.
Joyce Aragon told the Commissioners she was under the impression they had denied the Luck Stone rezoning request previously (the Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning requests, but before Chester County Council could vote on the request for three readings, Luck withdrew the request).
“For the cost of 25 jobs (the estimated number of jobs the Luck Stone quarry project will bring in) (Luck Stone) is going to destroy hundreds of acres…I am worried about the water table. I know that was a big issue previously. My house is on a well and septic tank. I read in the newspaper if what Luck Stone was doing disturbs the water, and you lose water, they would find a way to get you some water. Where are they going to get the water from?” she asked.
Luck Stone is not going to bring “a big factory full of jobs” she said, “I don’t know why that is enough to destroy all of the property and upset all of the people in Chester over that.”
Luck Stone Kershaw and Fairfield operations plant manager Matt Pullen said he has worked with Luck Stone for over 12 years. He said the company’s mission is not centered around the product they produce, it’s on making an impact on people and not just the associates and the customers, “it’s the impact we make on our communities and our neighborhoods where we live and where we work.”
Clyde Roberts said he does not see where the quarry on land that is part of the subject of the rezoning request will do any good for anyone, not to mention how close the schools are to the project site.
He said the place for the proposed Luck Companies economic development project is at the gateway to the county, the place where any industry coming to the county is going to come down the road and see a rock quarry. If the blasting operations are above a certain level, residents will hear that as well.
Daniel Whightman, Pastor at Orrs Baptist Church said he has worked as an environmental monitor in Kentucky and Tennessee.
“I know what this dust does to people. My daughter, who is a high school runner, exercises right there where all the silica dust will coming, because it cannot be stopped in such a way as they may want to claim. The stone product might produce useful product, but it produced a by-product which is dangerous,” he said.
Addressing Luck’s Director of Greenfield Development, Whightman said, “You say you are a good-will company. If you are, I appreciate that. I’d like to tell you welcome to South Carolina. Now take your business and go home.”
Joanna Timms told the Commissioners that Luck’s own hydrogeological assessment suggests that the quarry will use 100,000 gallons of water a day. This threatens not only the hundreds of wells nearby, but also streams and lakes that support local wildlife and cattle. She said Chester Metropolitan and Chester Wastewater Recovery do not have any plans to expand the water and sewer to the Craigbrow community, and they are 100% dependent on their wells for clean water.
“There is no way that Luck Stone can guarantee there will be no contamination in the water table, since they have to use equipment into the water table to get to the granite that is below it. Water sustains life.
“I am publicly appealing to the Planning Commission to deny all of Luck’s requests…Chester County has nothing to gain for this, but much to lose.”
Joan Heid quoted several sources (including this newspaper) and said between the years 2013 and 2021 30 inspections were done on Luck Stone trucks in Virginia and there were 26 violations. She also stated according to the Loudon, Va. newspaper in the last two years Luck Stone in Virginia had four mine citations.
“The 400-500 foot deep quarry can never be filled. If Luck decided to leave town in five years or 10 years, that can’t be filled…Luck called citizens who opposed this plan “naysayers” and said some people had nothing to do but to attend meetings, and those were people who persisted with the opposition.
“If approved, they want this joint school program (for the land zoned agricultural) and they would donate 15.8 acres to Chester County. Vote not to recommend this to Chester County Council. This is for our health, our safety, the roads, everything. Quarry? No.”
Patrick Young told the Commission, “Luck Stone is not going to be a good fit for Chester. It is not worth the impact for 15-20 jobs for the impact it is going to have on our community and our neighborhood.”
Joanna Angle mentioned the Chester County Comprehensive Plan and talked about the uses for property zoned ID3, and why the parcels that Luck Stone is seeking to have rezoned to that classification don’t qualify. She said according to the county zoning ordinance “ID3 districts are intended for heavy industrial, manufacturing and processing uses, in areas isolated from residential, rural and agricultural districts. The area the wish to rezone to ID3 is in immediate proximity to more than 200 homes and three of the county’s most stable and desirable neighborhoods. They are less than one mile from one of the largest elementary school complexes in South Carolina, a public middle school, a private church school, the Chester campus of York Technical College, two churches, a public park, a golf course and a very large cattle farm. Those properties they wish to rezone are not isolated and they do not qualify for ID3.”
Landowner Trent Bagley said he started out opposed to the initial Luck Stone rezoning request. Because of his concerns over the project Bagley said he began researching ways that he could oppose and stop the requests.
“I went through the creek and I looked for evidence of endangered species, you name it, I did it. Ironically, it was that same research that now has me on their side. I’ve seen the way they make things look nice, I’ve seen their safety record when I went to the Kershaw plant, and I’ve seen their environmental and community approach, which has grown this time around.
“The truth of the matter is another company that comes may not offer these things, they may not have the same safety aspect. You’re not getting a list of qualifications from them, and they’re giving that to us. If you read through their qualifications and conditions, I believe they have addressed the possible issues head-on…I initially considered supporting Luck because I felt they were the lesser of two evils. That changed with the community outreach component they are including, such as the nature trail. If we can walk down the nature trail, and we’re not having any issues, that’s them putting confidence in their system and their operations,” Bagley said.
He said the qualifications that Luck is including with the permit are what they will have to legally abide by. County attorney Joanie Winters later reiterated this point, telling the Commissioners if they voted to recommend approval of the Luck rezoning requests, an approval also meant they were approving the requests with all of the stipulations, conditions and proffers included as part of the application.
Luck Greenfield Development Director Ben Thompson said many of the concerns expressed were addressed in the rezoning applications and some of the concerns were addresses in the studies that Luck had to complete (such as the hydrogeological study) as part of their permitting process for the DHEC permits they received.
He said as far as the appearance of the quarry, line-of-sight studies were conducted from adjoining properties and the only place where the quarry will be visible is on an overlook on the nature trail.
“Along the trail we have committed to build, there will be an overlook where people can see the quarry operations. Part of putting that trail in is so people can visibly see Rocky Creek…the creek is in pretty bad shape right now. It’s had a lot of cows in it for a lot of years…part of our plan is to make that a visible laboratory (we also do streambed restoration) so everyone in the community can see the change in the creek,” Thompson said.
He said for many of the concerns, Luck has placed the control and regulations not only in the hands of the state, but also local governments.
“The difference is the local body doesn’t have to look to DHEC (for enforcement), they can say ‘you have run afoul of your conditions, and therefore, we are pulling your permit.’
Thompson said Luck has been open to anyone to contact them, providing phone numbers and emails for anyone to contact them.
“That is something so there is visibility, and not just somebody standing at a podium professing something,” he said.
Addressing the water usage, at a question from a commissioner, Thompson responded that the water Luck uses would be recycled water, collected from pond that will be installed on the site.
“We will not be pulling water consistently from the ground,” Thompson said.
This process will be done in a manner similar to what commissioners saw at a visit to the quarry operations in Richmond, Virginia last year.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the rezoning requests to Chester County Council.
Regarding the concerns addressed at the hearing Thompson said he believes “as part of our application, we have put our best foot forward; we’ve gone over and above what is legally required from a permit standpoint. That over and above is to hopefully address every concern that we hear. If we do hear a new concern, before, during or after (the rezoning process) we would be more than happy to engage and talk about how we can create an opportunity to address it,” he said.