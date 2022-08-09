When he was brought aboard as interim city administrator, Ed Driggers said one of his top priorities was to put himself out of a job. The process of doing so is close to beginning.

At Monday’s meeting of Chester City Council, Driggers provided an update on the search for a new, full-time administrator. The position came open in March when Stephanie Jackson was fired from the position. Driggers, who had previously held the position and had a successful 20-year run as administrator of the City of Greer, was brought in soon after. His primary objectives were to get the City back on sound financial footing, to help fill some key leadership vacancies and to work with the council to identify what it was looking for in an administrator and cultivate a quality pool of candidates.

Trending Videos