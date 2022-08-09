When he was brought aboard as interim city administrator, Ed Driggers said one of his top priorities was to put himself out of a job. The process of doing so is close to beginning.
At Monday’s meeting of Chester City Council, Driggers provided an update on the search for a new, full-time administrator. The position came open in March when Stephanie Jackson was fired from the position. Driggers, who had previously held the position and had a successful 20-year run as administrator of the City of Greer, was brought in soon after. His primary objectives were to get the City back on sound financial footing, to help fill some key leadership vacancies and to work with the council to identify what it was looking for in an administrator and cultivate a quality pool of candidates.
Monday, Driggers said he had already been working with the council to develop a profile of an ideal administrator and would be continuing that process. As far as how to reach candidates, Driggers said the position would be advertised through the Municipal Association of South Carolina, the South Carolina Association of Counties, state professional groups in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia and at least one national association.
“That should give us an excellent pool to draw from,” he said.
Driggers said he has already gotten some informal inquiries about the opening. There is one requirement of employment about which Driggers has gotten multiple questions.
“The feedback I’ve gotten is questions about the residency requirement policy,” he said.
The City of Chester has had a requirement that an administrator live in the city. Driggers said he anticipates an updated job description and compensation package being finalized soon and the position being advertised by late August.