When he was brought on as the interim city administrator of the City of Chester, Ed Driggers said one of his jobs was to put himself out of a job. That process has apparently taken a big step towards completion.

On Monday night, Chester City Council held a special called meeting, with most of the discussion taking place in executive session. Upon returning to open session, the Council instructed Driggers to obtain additional information on four candidates for the vacant administrator post.

