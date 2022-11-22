When he was brought on as the interim city administrator of the City of Chester, Ed Driggers said one of his jobs was to put himself out of a job. That process has apparently taken a big step towards completion.
On Monday night, Chester City Council held a special called meeting, with most of the discussion taking place in executive session. Upon returning to open session, the Council instructed Driggers to obtain additional information on four candidates for the vacant administrator post.
The job came open in late March with the firing of Stephanie Jackson, who held the position for nearly four years. Driggers, who formerly held the job and recently retired after 20 successful years as administrator of the City of Greer, was brought in shortly thereafter on a part-time, interim basis. The goal was to have him help get the City’s problematic finances in order, help rework the overall structure of City government and help the Council in its search for his full-time replacement.
The posting for the job that went up more than a month ago stated that the administrator will serve as “chief administrative officer and chief financial officer for the City of Chester” while developing and implementing policy, procedures and “responsible management of all City operations, resources and services.” Administering the budget, supervising, directing and evaluating the work of City department managers is also listed in the general statement. Other essential function of the job include ensuring city compliance with applicable laws, ensuring employees are adequately trained and professionally developed, planning public relations, overseeing management and maintenance of the City cemetery, investigating complaints, monitoring the set-off debt program for the City and other tasks.
Ultimately, the person accepting the job must become a City resident. Compensation for the position was listed between $85,000 and $125,000 annually. Driggers recently told Chester City Council the posting had attracted a lot of interest and a high number of applicants.