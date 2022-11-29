The job Ed Driggers took on to put himself out of a job is apparently nearing completion.

On Monday night, the City of Chester revealed a list of finalists for its vacant city administrator position. The City went with a “cast a wide net” approach in terms of advertising the position and drew more than 100 applicants. That field was narrowed down to 15 “highly qualified” individuals and then culled down to four finalists.

