The job Ed Driggers took on to put himself out of a job is apparently nearing completion.
On Monday night, the City of Chester revealed a list of finalists for its vacant city administrator position. The City went with a “cast a wide net” approach in terms of advertising the position and drew more than 100 applicants. That field was narrowed down to 15 “highly qualified” individuals and then culled down to four finalists.
Two of the finalists are from nearby counties including Malik Whitaker. A resident of Ridgeway, Whitaker is currently serving as the Fairfield County Administrator, a position he has held since last year. Previously he served as the operations and management consultant manager for the Florida Department of Children and Families in Tallahassee (from 2020 to 2021), served as the director of policy and continuous quality improvement for the South Carolina Department of Social Services (from 2015 until 2020) and was the agency’s Regional Services Director for the three years prior. Whitaker was the project lead for Communities in Schools of the Midlands from 2011 to 2012; program director for United Way of the Midlands from 2007 to 2011; research associate for Benedict College from 2003 to 2007 and assistant zoning administrator for Richland County from 1997 to 2003. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Juris Doctor degree.
Christine Keefer is a resident of Blythewood and is currently an independent consultant providing administrative and communication services to public and private entities.
From 2019 until earlier this year, she was director of government and community services for Richland County and from 2013 until 2018 was the finance and human resources director and assistant town administrator for the Town of Blythewood. She held various communications and administrative positions from 1999 through 2012. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communications; and a Master of Public Administration.
A third candidate does currently work in the state. Tiffany Cooks is presently a resident of Kingstree. Her present position is the county supervisor for Williamsburg County, a position she has held since 2019. Previously she served as director of the Williamsburg County Emergency Management/E-911 department from 2008 to 2019. She formerly served in the United States Army as Military Police. Her educational background includes an Associate in Science degree; a Bachelor of Science degree; a Master of Business Administration degree; and a Ph.D.
The final candidate currently works and lives in North Carolina. Kenneth B. Geathers, Jr. of Hickory most recently served as the interim finance director of the Town of Maiden, NC. He served from 2011 to 2022 as the town manager for the Town of Rutherford College, NC. He has experience as a director of public works and as a town planner. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government; and a Master of Public Administration degree. He is an International City/County Management Association credentialed manager.
The City of Chester has been without a full-time administrator since the firing of Stephanie Jackson in late March. Within a few weeks of her dismissal, Driggers was brought in on a part-time basis. A former administrator of the City of Chester himself who had recently retired after a long and successful tenure in the City of Greer, Driggers was brought on board to help get the City’s finances in order and also to plug the holes in terms of department head openings. He immediately brought in experienced interims in finance and human resources and helped the City hire a new police chief (see related story). He said very early on that part of his job was to essentially replace himself by helping Chester City Council determine what qualities and qualifications it wanted in a new full-time administrator, then help guide the ensuing search.
The four candidates will be interviewed by the full Council on December 5 and 7 and will be “thoroughly vetted” including with personal and professional background checks. It is anticipated that the new administrator will be on board by January of 2023.