It’s officially been open for only three months, it’s unofficially been available for going on two years and it will apparently be filled fairly soon.
On Thursday, Interim City Administrator Ed Driggers provided the News & Reporter with a list of three finalists for the police chief position, with those being Andrew John Hughes, Jr., Curtis Singleton and Lamar Robinson. A brief biography was provided with each of the three.
Hughes has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, corrections, investigations and administration. Presently, he is the interim chief of the Andrews Police Department in Andrews, S.C. Previously, he worked as the chief of police in Warsaw, VA. as a lieutenant with the Andrews department, a corporal in Manning, a corporal in Bishopville and a patrolman in Sumter. Additionally, he worked as a corrections officer supervisor in Virginia, a shift commander at the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center in Cheltenham, MD, a lieutenant at the Virginia Department of Juvenile Corrections and a school resource officer. He is currently enrolled in Spartanburg Methodist College, though the bio provided does not mention his area of study.
Singleton boasts 18 years of law enforcement experience, including 16 as a supervisor. Presently, he is the criminal investigations detective for the Forest Acres Police Department in Forest Acres, S.C. He was a sergeant of the public safety office at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health for six years, a sergeant with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for six years, a member of the U.S. National Guard and served in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq from 2003 to 2005. He holds an MPA in public administration, a B.S. in management and A.A. in criminal justice, all from the University of Phoenix.
Robinson has 19 years of law enforcement experience, including 12 years in supervisory roles. He is presently the chief of the Barnwell Police Department, was formerly the interim chief and full-time chief of the Johnston Police Department and worked for the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. He holds a B.A. in criminal justice from Columbia College.
Chester has been without a full-time, acting chief since early last year. At that point, Chief Eric Williams and two officers were suspended (though not fired) pending an investigation into the finances of the department by the State Law Enforcement Division. Even once the three were cleared of wrongdoing, they remained suspended and were not reinstated. The three filed a still-pending lawsuit and all three eventually left the city’s employment, with Williams being the last to go, resigning in August of this year. Milton Sims has served as interim chief since Williams was suspended.
The three finalists will all be returning to Chester in the next few weeks for a second interview and to tour the police department. City staff will continue to do background checks and check references in the interim.