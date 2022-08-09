He has not officially been on the job in more than a year-and-a-half, but Eric Williams apparently had his tenure with the City of Chester officially ended recently.

Williams, along with two of his officers, were suspended by the City early last year pending an initial inquiry into the police department’s finances by the State Law Enforcement Division that eventually became a full-blown investigation. At that point Milton Sims was named interim chief, a position that he still holds. The investigation dragged on for six months but the men were ultimately cleared and no charges were brought against them. However, they were not reinstated and the two officers (Travis Moore and Rickey Sanders) ultimately left the employment of the City (Moore resigned for reasons related to benefits and Sanders was said by City officials to have resigned, though his attorney disputed that claim). The status of Williams did not change, though, as he simply remained suspended. The three men brought a lawsuit against the City, Mayor Wanda Stringfellow and now-former City Administrator Stephanie Jackson.

