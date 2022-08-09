He has not officially been on the job in more than a year-and-a-half, but Eric Williams apparently had his tenure with the City of Chester officially ended recently.
Williams, along with two of his officers, were suspended by the City early last year pending an initial inquiry into the police department’s finances by the State Law Enforcement Division that eventually became a full-blown investigation. At that point Milton Sims was named interim chief, a position that he still holds. The investigation dragged on for six months but the men were ultimately cleared and no charges were brought against them. However, they were not reinstated and the two officers (Travis Moore and Rickey Sanders) ultimately left the employment of the City (Moore resigned for reasons related to benefits and Sanders was said by City officials to have resigned, though his attorney disputed that claim). The status of Williams did not change, though, as he simply remained suspended. The three men brought a lawsuit against the City, Mayor Wanda Stringfellow and now-former City Administrator Stephanie Jackson.
The plaintiffs claim they were denied their due grievance process, that they did not receive back pay once they were cleared and that their benefits had not been paid (these claims relate to the breach of contract allegation and the claim of a wage payment violation).
A claim of negligence alleges that Stringfellow and Jackson both possessed a “penchant for self-serving behavior to the detriment of city employees and others based on their own personal prerogatives” and that the city failed to use checks and balances to keep Stringfellow from acting outside the scope of her limited power. Jackson, the suit says, was not qualified for her job and the two worked in concert to target and remove the men after the Ariane McCree shooting in November of 2019. It was ultimately ruled by the State Attorney General’s Office all the officers involved in that shooting acted in defense of themselves and the public in shooting McCree. A wrongful discharge count said the men were fired for enforcing the law “equally and appropriately.” An abuse of process allegation claimed the city, through its agents, caused the men to be investigated based on “frivolous and fabricated allegations of wrongdoing” and that they were targeted for revenge because they did not “yield to the self-serving predilections of certain city leaders.” They claimed to have lost wages and benefits while suffering pain, shock, humiliation and reputational losses.
A malicious prosecution charge alleged that agents of the city “lied to law enforcement officers and stonewalled inquiries to extend the investigation and draw out the time plaintiffs were suspended and on leave without pay.” Jackson and Stringfellow also “made knowingly false or reckless allegations against the plaintiffs of criminal wrongdoing” and did so maliciously, with intent to damage the reputation of the three men, which is tantamount to defamation, they claimed. A final claim of civil conspiracy deals with Jackson and Stringfellow allegedly conspiring to cause the men to lose their jobs and suffer reputational damage. The lawsuit is still pending and a City official confirmed Williams was no longer with the police department in any way.
On July 29 of this year, though, the City of Chester finally posted the police chief position as being vacant. The posting lists duties and responsibilities of the position as being general supervision of the police department and personnel, developing policies and procedures along with long-range plans for future growth, coordinating with other City departments and other agencies, encouraging intra-departmental communications through regular meetings, representing the department at public events and through public relations efforts and various other relevant tasks.
Minimum training and experience includes an associate degree in Criminal Science or related field supplemented by 10-15 years of experience in multiple aspects of law enforcement, some of which must have been at the supervisory level or some equivalent combination of education and experience. Candidates must have completed South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy training, additional criminal justice training and education, must possess S.C. Law Enforcement Class I certification(s) and a valid state driver’s license. Applicants must reside in or be willing to relocate to Chester County. The application deadline is noon on August 26. The listed salary is $64,000 to $69,500.