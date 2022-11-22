The City of Chester not only denies many of the allegations contained in a recent lawsuit filed by former Administrator Stephanie Jackson, it has made counter claims centered on her residency and the removal of important documents.
Jackson was abruptly fired on March 28 by a 5-3 vote of Chester City Council after nearly four years on the job. Per her recently filed lawsuit, Jackson’s contract called for her to be paid $70,000 annually, with five vacation days and five sick days. She accrued additional time at the same rate as other full-time employees. The contract renewed every year and either party had the ability to voluntarily terminate the contract as long as they provided 90 days written notice to the other party. The lawsuit claims Jackson did not commit any illegal, immoral or unethical act and “always met or exceeded what was expected of her.” The firing came “without warning, notice or an opportunity to be heard” and was done without cause without the necessary 90 days written notice. The suit says she had 302 hours of paid time off accrued at the time of her firing and is entitled to due wages for 90 days following her termination, which claims to have unsuccessfully tried to collect.
Further, Jackson claims the City had vacancies in multiple positions towards the end of her tenure that effectively left her doing the work of five people without additional compensation, though she said she was promised that. Working on so many jobs without compensation gave the City a “measurable” benefit, which her suit claims is demonstrated by the cost the City is now paying for interims in finance, human resources and administration. Jackson asked the Court for declaratory judgment that the City violated state law, breached her contract and enjoyed unjust enrichment. She requested actual damages, unpaid wages, treble damages, punitive damages, prejudgment interest, attorney’s fees and any other relief as the Court deemed just and equitable.
The City filed its response early this month and denies many of the arguments made by Jackson. The response denies that Jackson “always met or exceeded what was expected of her,” and that her contract was breached by failing to pay her for 90 days and accrued paid time off. Further, the City denied that Jackson was expected to do the work of five employees, that she was ever promised additional compensation of any kind or that the City incurred an undue benefit as a result. The City denies it failed to pay Jackson her due wages, for her accrued vacation time, that she is entitled to an amount three times greater than what is allegedly due her and that Jackson has repeatedly attempted to collect money she says she is owed.
As a defense, the City claims it acted in good faith, denies that Jackson is entitled to damages, failed to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted and failed to state damages with any specificity. The City claims protection from the suit under the concept of sovereign immunity, South Carolina’s at-will employment status and that Jackson’s claims are barred in whole or in part by the doctrine of unclean hands (which applies to cases where the plaintiff acted unethically). On top of offering a defense against Jackson’s charges, the City actually listed two counter claims. For starters, the City says that one of Jackson’s conditions of hire was that she would become a City resident within six months of beginning her employment.
“Plaintiff did agree to this condition, but Plaintiff failed to meet this requirement by her continued residency in the County,” the suit says.
There is also the matter of Jackson allegedly taking materials from City Hall on the night of her firing. The City claims she did take “numerous files that were official records…including with limitation, Plaintiff’s City Personnel file.” The City claims it notified Jackson on April 1 that the files needed to be returned intact and that the Joanie Winters (City employment attorney) would happily assist in being the “conduit for the return of these municipal records.” Apparently, a full month passed before they were returned, many of which the City claims had been taken apart and re-stapled together.
“By removing municipal records without authorization and maintaining them for almost one month, Plaintiff did convert these records for her own use and purpose. Defendant is entitled to judgment against Plaintiff for actual damages, consequential damages, for the costs of this action and for such other and further relief as this Court may deem just and appropriate,” the suit states.
The missing files were actually mentioned in court as one reason for a delayed response to a separate employment lawsuit against the City.
The City asked the Court to dismiss Jackson’s suit with prejudice.