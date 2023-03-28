Once it was made clear who was paying whom, Chester City Council signed off on the sale of some non-running vehicles and outdated dumpsters Monday night.

The matter was presented by Reggie McBeth, City of Chester public works director. The process of getting some old vehicles (including at least one garbage truck) and dozens of dumpsters that can no longer be used bid out was difficult. COVID halted the process originally, then there was a general lack of interest and finally a person who was interested and submitted a bid passed away.

Trending Videos