The City of Chester fell months behind on making employee contributions to the state retirement system and may pay a steep price for doing so after a recent court ruling (see related story). That was not the only instance of the City being delinquent on making payments, however.
A review of thousands of City emails (obtained by the News & Reporter through a Freedom of Information Act request) showed a regular pattern of the City falling behind on bills, entering delinquent status, often having to scramble to overnight payments to various entities and sometimes not responding to inquiries about past due bills for long periods of time. There also appear to have been issues with delivering necessary documents to employees in a timely fashion.
On Feb. 1 of this year, a member of the City’s front office staff emailed Jackson about a past due bill to Duke Energy. The employee noted that it took an entire day to get someone on the phone and resolve an issue dealing with a bill that was “red flagged” in “the portal.”
“She was able to take the flag off and extend the deadline for that bill to be paid by next Monday; in which we need to make a payment by the end of this week for the ones due the 7th and 8th,” the employee wrote.
There were continued issues with Duke. On March 2, an employee wrote to Jackson to detail a 45-minute phone call with the company discussing “the eight accounts that were past due.”
“They did not see where I made a payment online. And there were no disconnections or disconnect fees. Therefore, as soon as I ended the call, I made the payment online for those that were past due,” the City employee wrote.
Among those was a bill totaling $56,540 for “street lighting.” The others ranged from $554.33 to $32.52.
On Jan. 20, a representative from Creative Billing Solutions (a third-party administrator that deals with employee benefits and services) sent a reminder email to Jackson and at least one other member of City staff (that name is redacted) that a confirmation was needed to authorize a draw on the City’s account for January deductions. The draw was scheduled for January 31. Eight days later there had apparently been no response, since a second email came in relating to the draw.
“Can you confirm please, are we OK to draw the amount due on the January invoice? $1,048.38,” Ronna Rapach of Creative Billing Solutions wrote.
The lack of response was apparently problematic, so a third email was sent just three hours later and marked with “high” importance.
“Have you had a chance to review please for any terminations or changes? Are we OK to draw payment for January as billed?” wrote Creative Billing Solutions Billing Manager Ann Thompson.
There is not a response found in that email chain, though someone form the City could have communicated via telephone.
On February 14, a City employee emailed both Jackson and Marc Wood (a CPA that has helped the City with finances in the absence of a full-time finance director in the past three years) about a Renaissance Insurance bill dated January 28 having been given to another staff member who had apparently not processed it. A separate email indicates the Renaissance bill was not the only insurance payment upon which the City had slipped into delinquent status. Just four minutes after Jackson sent an email regarding the Renaissance bill saying, “we need to pay this” (which came four days after the staff member made the matter known and was sent at 2:38 a.m.), she then emailed multiple staff members.
“I understand we have some delinquent insurance payments that must be taken care of immediately (Renaissance, State Retirement, New York Life and Colonial Life),” she wrote.
She urged that the checks should be written that day and overnighted, if necessary and said if there were others, they should be added to the list.
On Feb. 17, Jackson received an email from Grazier Rhea with the COG (Catawba Regional Council of Governments) requesting that some questions be answered and forms completed related to a USDA grant for the Chester Pavilion Project. There was a quick response from Jackson indicating she was not in the office but would return the next day to complete the requested task. She copied a City staff member on the response and asked that the forms be printed and put under her office door so that it would be “the first thing that I do when I get into the office.” Three days later, though, Rhea had apparently still not received the materials.
“I am checking on the signed USDA Federal Financial Report for the Chester Pavilion Project for the period ending 12/21/21. I did not receive it on Friday, so please send it when you are back in the office this week. I also need for you to answer the questions highlighted below so that I can try to complete the quarterly project performance reports prior to my involvement in August 2019. As you are aware, we cannot draw down any USDA funds until these items are completed,” Rhea wrote.
Four days later, Rhea emailed again to tell Jackson that if she could not sign the documents with Docu-sign (electronic signature) she should print them and sign them the following day. Jackson responded that she did not think the correct document had been sent, but Rhea assured her it had been.
On March 13, Jackson received a cluster of emails from Mace Green Builders regarding three unpaid invoices that were all past due. One invoice was for $7,183 which covered placement of acoustical tiles along a hallway, painting of doors along a hallway, overhead tile placement in the entrance to a gym, tile replacement in a weight room and other items all related to the aquatics and fitness center. The second was for $1,508 for materials and “services” and the third was for $4,889 for painting services.
On March 18, the City received an email regarding lease payments on various copiers and printers. Per the email, payments from February, June, August and September of 2021 (totaling almost $7,000) had not been paid.
“Please call to go over so we can look to get this contract cleared,” the company wrote.
On March 23, just five days before she was fired, Jackson was emailing various staff members about missing credit card forms for purchases at Lowes and Academy Sports (totaling almost $1,400) and asking if anyone remembered making the purchases. Around the same time, a City staff member emailed Jackson and others asking if they had seen a longer list of credit card payments.
On March 24, an email from the Department of Health and Environmental Control noted the City had a past due invoice related to Wylie Park.
Bill were apparently not the only things that were tardy where the City of Chester was concerned at times early this year. On March 16, Councilwoman Tabatha Strother emailed Jackson and members of the finance committee about a recent conversation she’d had with Phillip Thompson-King, executive director of Chester Wastewater Recovery.
“He stated that he has not received the itemized statement of the Sewer District’s monies that he requested in November when he came before council during executive session,” she wrote.
On Feb. 7 Bradley George with the George Agency wrote to Jackson and at least one front office staff member about information for 1095 forms.
“Just wanted this to serve as a friendly reminder as applicable large employers (over 50 full-time equivalents) are required to submit 1095C (by 3/2/22) and 1094C (by 2/28/22),” he wrote.
On March 15, George had apparently not received a response and reached out again.
“Just wanted to circle back around to this to make sure the city filed their 1095 forms by the deadline of 2/28/22 to avoid any penalties…If not, you can file for a 30-day extension,” George said.
On March 18, Jackson emailed Wood to say, “We need assistance with filing these forms.” He responded to say he would look at them when he came in Monday. The days on which the emails were sent certainly gives the appearance that the City filed the forms late.
Payments due were apparently not the only things that lagged in City government as there is an indication that employees received their W-2 tax forms past the legal deadline this year.
“Could you please provide an update as to when (we) will have our W2s? I believe we are past the legal deadline to when they were supposed to have been issued,” Strother wrote on Feb. 8. W-2 tax forms are legally supposed to be delivered to employees by January 31. That email was sent to both Jackson and at least one member of City Hall staff. The staff member answered later that day saying, “I am well aware of the legal deadline, Councilwoman Strother. W-2s are on the way.”
Still, there was a separate email sent on Feb. 17 indicating that suspended former Police Chief Eric Williams and former officer Travis Moore had still not gotten their forms.
City leaders themselves have publicly offered a variety of reasons that some bills have been allowed to lapse into past due status. The City has had well-documented issues with cash flow, particularly in recent years. Not long before his 2019 retirement, former Finance Director Jerry Baker said the City “scratched” to make every payroll. There were instances of the City dipping into a sewer fund and cashing certificates of deposit to make ends meet. Even more recently, Wood detailed that the City puts a priority on paying employees and then takes care of other bills and Interim City Administrator Ed Driggers told the Council a few months ago that the City is on pace to be out of money by next July.
Beyond simply not having money, Jackson pointed out late in her tenure that she was having to do her job, plus that of the finance director and HR director since those two positions had been left vacant for long periods of time. In issues related to falling behind in making contributions into the state retirement system, Jackson said front office staff members were having to take on additional duties, including many that were outside the scope of their normal job responsibilities. At the time Jackson was dismissed, some members of the Council countered that many important jobs, including department head level positions, had stayed open for so long because Jackson would not advertise the jobs as open, despite being directed to do so by the Council.