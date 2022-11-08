The best thing I can say about Election Day is that it’s over. I follow politics closely and have always enjoyed the process, but if I have to hear one more “Tell Elle May Johnson not to defund programs for kids and teachers and puppy dogs and your grandma” style ads, I’m going to lose it. If I could avoid seeing mailers proclaiming “John Earl Fahquar is a big poopy head with shady connections to Elle May Johnson” that would be great. Despite all that, though, Election Day has always been one of my favorite workdays of the year. I’m not sure why anyone would enjoy or willingly sign up for a 15-plus hour workday, but for some reason I feel extra reporter-y covering elections.
There’s something about the importance of the event, working in unison with your fellow overworked reporters and the late hours to get all the info out that I find appealing. It may be that I’m weird. I’m probably just weird.
It may be because I’ve always liked sports so much. Elections are sort of sportsy, with the competition and the desire to win. I also grew up in a fairly political household. It was always fun...check that, it was sometimes fun and sometimes uncomfortable listening to my dad (who held office and chaired the Union County Republican Party for a while) talk (or yell) politics with my uncle, who was the Union County Democratic Party chair for many years. It may just be because I’ve had so many memorable expenses while covering politics.
Back when I was in college and worked at WBCU radio in Union, we aired a live debate between many of the candidates for local office. I won’t name names or the office, but two of the candidates showed up for their turn. To get into the front studio where the debate was being held, you had to take a little step up from the hall floor to the studio floor. The incumbent failed to do that and tripped, but caught herself before falling. She wheeled around and looked at me, since I was the nearest station employee.
“Y’all ought to put up a (bleepity bleep bleeping) sign to warn people about that (bleeping bleep). (Bleeping bleep). I could have fell and broken my (bleeping bleep). Y’all could get sued over (bleep) like that,” she yelled.
None of her bleeps went out over the air. She actually won and our front desk lady told me she had voted for her. I asked why.
“She’s always been so nice,” she said.
On another occasion, I was just out of college and working at a station in Rock Hill. A politician who held high office, we’ll call him ol’ Jimmy Jack for the purpose of this story, was in town and I was sent to cover the event. He spoke, without the aid of a PA system of any kind, to a few hundred supporters and then began to mingle. He couldn’t have had a bigger smile as I walked up and introduced myself.
“How you doing Travis, nice to meet you!” ol’ Jimmy Jack bellowed.
“I’m great. I work for the local radio station and was hoping to speak with you for a minute,” I said, as I pulled a microphone out of my little tape recorder bag.
His expression changed. He suddenly reached for his throat and began rubbing it.
“Can’t talk,” he croaked. “I’ve got strep throat...need to save my voice.”
He then turned and walked away, saw a person he obviously knew and hollered ‘How ya doing buddy?!”
So, if you actually were sick, why did you stick your germy old hand out for me to shake? And boy, your voice sounded OK right before you found out I was a reporter. I mean, if you’re scared to field questions from a fresh-out-of-college cub reporter, maybe you don’t need to be making important decisions. I went outside and interviewed the three people protesting his visit and built a story around them. I should not have done that, but I had to have audio and ol’ Jimmy Jack got all pekid on me, so…
I was working at another radio station on election night and was sort of anchoring the coverage. Lots of candidates were calling in to either give concession or acceptance speeches. One fellow, who had not done especially well in his race did not take the classy or tactful approach.
“I thought I would have done better. I guess people are just stupid,” he surmised.
“Umm, are you sure you want to say that?” I asked. I was young and didn’t realize what a treasure such quotes were at the time, I guess.
“Yeah. I lost. What do I care?”
Valid point. Reporter Brian here at the newspaper had the “pleasure” of interviewing a candidate once upon a time right after a close election loss. We’ll call him Johnny Jack for the purposes of this article. Brian tried the polite, tactful approach, asking if the person had anything to say to the folks who supported him.
“I lost. What the (bleep) am I supposed to say?”
Probably not that. But that’s what happens when Election Day is over.
A portion of this column previously appeared in the News & Reporter.