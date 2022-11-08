The best thing I can say about Election Day is that it’s over. I follow politics closely and have always enjoyed the process, but if I have to hear one more “Tell Elle May Johnson not to defund programs for kids and teachers and puppy dogs and your grandma” style ads, I’m going to lose it. If I could avoid seeing mailers proclaiming “John Earl Fahquar is a big poopy head with shady connections to Elle May Johnson” that would be great. Despite all that, though, Election Day has always been one of my favorite workdays of the year. I’m not sure why anyone would enjoy or willingly sign up for a 15-plus hour workday, but for some reason I feel extra reporter-y covering elections.

There’s something about the importance of the event, working in unison with your fellow overworked reporters and the late hours to get all the info out that I find appealing. It may be that I’m weird. I’m probably just weird.

A portion of this column previously appeared in the News & Reporter.

