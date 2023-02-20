A great big thank you to all of our friends and supporters who participated in the Chester Civitan Club’s 11th annual pancake dinner held Friday, Feb. 17, at Gene’s Restaurant.
A great big thank you to all of our friends and supporters who participated in the Chester Civitan Club’s 11th annual pancake dinner held Friday, Feb. 17, at Gene’s Restaurant.
Old faces plus new faces enjoyed the food and also the fellowship.
It is occasions as this that make our community stronger and help restore the old fashioned friendliness that our county has been lacking since the start of COVID-19.
Special thanks to our “Chief Chef” Bill Robertson and the restaurant staff for their help to make this event possible.
Chester Civitan Club