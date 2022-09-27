Josh Renaud has been giving out some reading and writing assignments this year. Not just to his students but to his team.
Renaud is the head coach of the Lewisville volleyball team, which has made an unbeaten run through the first half of its region schedule. There is a lot of talent on the squad, many players “touch a volleyball year-round” and the temperament is good. On top of that, though, Renaud has introduced some classroom work into the mix.
“There were a few eye rolls at first,” he said.
Now, though, he says his team has bought in. They are reading the Jon Gordon book “The Hard Hat,” which teaches lessons of shared leadership, which is certainly a relevant topic in team sports. He also tasked the team with a writing assignment, that being to craft a mission statement. The end result makes it abundantly clear that the lessons about shared leadership have truly sunk in.
“Lewisville volleyball selflessly coexists on and off the court. As a family, with consistent support, focus, and trust this team grows as one. One team…one goal…to be the strongest in the state. Amen.”
Junior Allie Colvin and senior Priscilla Andrews are team captains this year. Andrews believes this team has what it takes to “go a long way” this season. Colvin thinks that is the case partly because of talent and chemistry but partly because of the overall vibe among players, one that seems to echo Renaud’s classroom assignments.
“We work really well together. It’s just like a family. We have really good communication and not just on the court. It’s in the hallways and we’re out a lot more together. It used to be kind of forced but we really look forward to be together,” Colvin said.
“We’re all led by the same mindset,” Andrews added. “We all have the same goal.”
Luckily, there are some leaders among Lewisville’s extended family. Andrews has played multiple sports in her life and was actually a gymnast until she was deemed too tall to continue on that path. She was in seventh grade when she decided to give volleyball a try. She was hooked instantly by the fast pace and constant action, but there was something else too. That year, Lewisville won its first and only state volleyball title. Andrews watched the varsity team that year, paying special attention to then-junior Amber Bass, who earned Region Player of the Year and all-state recognition.
“Watching her made me want to play. She inspired me to play. I don’t know if she even knows how much she inspired me,” she said.
Bass, who now plays at Southern Wesleyan University, has remained supportive. She was back at her old alma mater this summer to work with the team. Colvin was a sixth-grader and team manager for that 2017 state title winning squad.
“Her coming back to our practices in the summer really encourages us,” Colvin said.
Then there is a super supportive student section that is present at every home match. They do a lot more than scream and clap, working up cheers and carrying out synchronized routines. In a win over Great Falls last week, after Lewisville won a set, one student jumped on the floor and pretended to reel in the rest of the group like a fish. When they gave a big imaginary tug, the entire student section fell forward.
“I look up and there’s about 10 kids laying on the court,” Renaud said.
Really, they are just following the lead of the team which Renaud said is just silly enough to make things fun, but also serious enough to bring the needed focus every day. Some teams don’t have the right balance or have conflicts, but this one gets it, Renaud said.
“When these girls make mistakes, they know what they did wrong. Mentally, they bounce back very quickly,” he said.
The squad hasn’t peaked yet, Renaud said, but he likes the way his seven seniors have meshed with younger players and he thinks the team has a lot in common with the 2017 edition. The potential is there to make a run in the playoffs, which would mean that in terms of their classroom work, the Lady Lions will have earned all A’s.