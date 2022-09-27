LEW PIC 1

The Lewisville volleyball team has made it halfway through its region schedule without a loss.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Josh Renaud has been giving out some reading and writing assignments this year. Not just to his students but to his team.

Renaud is the head coach of the Lewisville volleyball team, which has made an unbeaten run through the first half of its region schedule. There is a lot of talent on the squad, many players “touch a volleyball year-round” and the temperament is good. On top of that, though, Renaud has introduced some classroom work into the mix.

