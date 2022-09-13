Lewisville Lions Coach Leon Boulware said his team is right where they want to be. Where they are is undefeated through the first month of the 2022 season.
The team faced a tough game in a hostile environment on a night when the calls didn’t really seem to be going their way. Still, the Lions defeated Blacksburg 31-25
Lewisville was actually in the odd position of trailing in the first quarter when quarterback Ian Grissom had a pass intercepted (another rare occurrence so far this year) and returned for a touchdown on the first play of the second drive.
“There was nobody over there. He was trying to throw it away and, credit to them, them made a play. It was a coachable moment,” Boulware said.
A try for two was successful and Lewisville faced one of its few deficits of the season. The only other time the Lions trailed was the previous week against Chesterfield when the two teams exchanged touchdowns on the first few possessions of the game.
Blacksburg came into the game winless but Boulware said they had talent and they also had the element of surprise on their side. The team had been in a run-heavy double wing offense the first two weeks, and then abruptly shifted to a spread in the third game. So Boulware said his team expected the spread, but really had to be ready for anything. The coaching staff’s collective hunch proved to be a good one, though, as Blacksburg went with multiple receivers and threw the ball 36 times.
Blacksburg also played its secondary deep to limit the big passing plays Lewisville has consistently produced this year. Luckily, the Lions are not just a one-dimensional offense.
“We were able to get our ground game going. We used our screen game a little more when they took away the deep stuff,” Boulware said.
Running back Damion Fee got the scoring started with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a successful try for two tied the game at 8-8. Zack Rodgers added a second quarter touchdown to briefly give the Lions the lead, but Blacksburg scored again to take an 18-17 lead into the break. Lewisville accrued huge penalty yardage and had some plays that would have given them a comfortable lead wiped out in the process.
“We had three touchdowns called back,” Boulware said.
He didn’t agree with a lot of the calls but simply said, “It is what it is” and said his team just had to overcome. They did, with Grissom hitting Denari Garcia on a touchdown pass. Once Montre Fletcher returned an interception for a touchdown, Lewisville appeared to put it out of reach at 31-18 very late in the forth. Blacksburg kept fighting, though, scoring in the final seconds before narrowly missing out on an onside kick recovery with less than 10 seconds to play. Lewisville was able to run the clock out and escape with the win.
“It was good for us, especially for a young group. It showed that we might bend but we don’t break. It was a good win for us. It was something to learn from and build on,” Boulware said.
The coach also gave a lot of credit to Blacksburg, which played hard and is dealing with a lot, with head coach Jet Turner having had to leave the program in recent weeks for health reasons.
Win the victory, Lewisville moved to 4-0 on the season. The past two victories have come against AA teams. The Lions will play their second straight road game this Friday night with a trip to Ridge Spring-Monetta. Lewisville will then play three straight home games.