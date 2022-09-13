LEW PIC

Lewisville has made big plays through the air but has also established a tough running game this season.

 BY BILL MARION

Lewisville Lions Coach Leon Boulware said his team is right where they want to be. Where they are is undefeated through the first month of the 2022 season.

The team faced a tough game in a hostile environment on a night when the calls didn’t really seem to be going their way. Still, the Lions defeated Blacksburg 31-25

