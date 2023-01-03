All the presents opened, good food and family time done for a bit, come the day after Christmas I found myself standing on the banks of cold Little River. Before me stretched a wall of rock and concrete, the old Calhoun Milldam. Water roared-poured-soared over it, milky spray rising like steam from rocks below, crystalline ice glazing rocks, and river water ringing a cold jangle of a chime from all that ice. Might have been my imagination though. It does get the best of me now and then.

I stood there looking at brown boulders, blue water, and ice—some white as snow, some as clear as glass—and I began to remember. My mind went back to a man I will be forever grateful to, John Madison Culler. John hired me to my first writing job. I could say writing “position,” but the word seems pretentious. It was a job involving words and film just as a mechanic’s job involves tools and dark mysterious things needing a seasoned eye and a helping hand.

Email Tom about most anything at at tompol@earthlink.net

Trending Videos