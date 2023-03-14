His senior season ended a few weeks ago, but Great Falls big man Tydriez “Dre” Coleman has one more game still to play.
Coleman was selected to participate in the annual North-South All-Star game. For the season, the 6’7 Coleman averaged 18.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He burst onto the scene as a freshman, becoming a big-time contributor for a team that won the Class A state championship and was fixture from then on out. He helped the storied Red Devils program stay near the top of Class A basketball during his four years, with the team advancing to the upperstate finals each of the past two years and winning nearly 75% of its games during his prep career.