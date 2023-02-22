The Genevans, the student choir of Geneva College, will bring a sacred choral program entitled “Blessing” to Chester during their spring tour of the Southeast on Sunday, March 5.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 651 Great Falls Hwy., Chester.
In “Blessing,” the choir sings of God’s act of giving His goodness and salvation, and also of believers blessing God in the praise and thanksgiving returned to Him.
The choir begins their concert season in Pittsburgh on March 1, 2023, and then departs on an 11-day bus tour to Florida and points in between including West Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“Bless the Lord, O my soul” is their centerpiece “Psalm 103,” a five-movement motet by Genevans alumnus Michael R. Kearney, whose music was brought back in the choir’s October reunion concert with 175 voices.
Also revisited is Kearney’s anthem on Philippians 4, “And my God Will Supply Your Needs,” that was written for The Genevans’ 2020 season.
Indiana composer Diane Whitacre has contributed her new “Psalm 145, I Will Extol You” on commission by the choir for their 85th anniversary program, to be premiered this March, following her beloved compositions “Psalms 98, O Sing To The Lord A New Song” and “Psalm 95, O Come, Let Us Sing For Joy,” also written for The Genevans.
From Palestrina’s “Marcellus Mass” audiences will hear his “Benedictus, Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name of the Lord,” a text echoed from Psalm 118 in Christ’s triumphal entry, and from Rachmaninoff’s “All Night Vigil” the choir will sing “Blessed Is The Man” with its massive Alleluias and snatches of Psalms 1, 2 and 3.
Again from Russia comes Gretchaninoff’s “Nunc Dimittis,” whose “Song of Simeon” gives praise for light and glory and God’s salvation seen in the infant Jesus. The Genevans will also offer praise in Morten Lauridsen’s “O Nata Lux” for Christ’s salvation and invitation to become members of His blessed body.
Patrick Hawes has composed settings of each of the eight Beatitudes. The Genevans will perform two, “Those Who Mourn” and “The Pure In Heart,” the latter sung by the choir last May on the Galilean traditional site of the Sermon on the Mount.
Three well-loved hymns, “Count Your Blessings,” To God Be The Glory” and “Wonderful Grace of Jesus” will be heard, the final two in arrangements by Genevans conductor David Kenneth Smith. Also arranged by Smith is “Salmo 46” on the Puerto Rican “Dios es Nuestro Amparo” in praise of the blessings of God’s protection. The choir will close with Lutkin’s cherished “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” a blessing prayer for audiences that is paired with Rutter’s “Gaelic Blessing.”
Each evening begins with the choir’s traditional Psalm 96 processional and ends with Christiansen’s arrangement of “Beautiful Savior” and Paul Manz’s “E’en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come” in the choir’s signature surround-sound style.
The Genevans’ concerts are open to the public and free of charge, though a love offering will be taken during intermission. During intermission, concertgoers will enjoy performances by the Grace Notes, a women’s ensemble, and the Eight Bells, a double barbershop quartet.
The Genevans choir exists to glorify God and minister to people through the gift of music. Formed in 1938, the choir continues a rich heritage of choral singing dating from the founding of Geneva College. While engaging audiences with important spiritual truth, The Genevans have acquired a reputation for choral excellence, musical variety and emotional impact.
For more information, including recordings for purchase and The Genevans’ full concert schedule, visit The Genevans on the web at https://www.geneva.edu/genevans or contact conductor Dr. David Kenneth Smith at Geneva College’s Music Department at 724-847-6660 or at dksmith@geneva.edu. Follow The Genevans on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thegenevans.