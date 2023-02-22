College choir to perform sacred concert in Chester picture

The Genevans will perform a sacred concert at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Chester on Sunday, March 5.

 Photo provided

The Genevans, the student choir of Geneva College, will bring a sacred choral program entitled “Blessing” to Chester during their spring tour of the Southeast on Sunday, March 5.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 651 Great Falls Hwy., Chester.

