Congressman-elect Russell Fry (SC-07) recently announced Great Falls native Matt Orr as his Chief of Staff.
“Matt Orr knows South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District. His experience and expertise make him the perfect choice for Chief of Staff,” said Congressman-elect Fry.
“Under Matt’s direction, our office will provide the people of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with the highest level of service.”
Orr most recently served as a senior advisor to the Fry for Congress campaign and as Vice President of Public Affairs for First Tuesday Strategies, an industry-leading public affairs and campaign strategy firm. Over the last decade, Orr has served in communications and public affairs roles at the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office under Attorney General Alan Wilson, the South Carolina Department of Education under State Superintendent Molly Spearman, and at the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) under Chairman Matt Moore.
Orr, a native of Great Falls, holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of South Carolina.
“Congressman-elect Fry was a strong leader in the South Carolina State House, and I know he will take the same fight, drive, and dedication with him to Washington,” said Orr.
“I am honored to serve as his first Chief of Staff and look forward to working alongside him as he tirelessly serves the Seventh District.”