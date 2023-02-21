Battered But Not Broken (BBNB) is excited to share the vision with our stakeholders and tell you how you can continue helping our organization grow. This organization has been serving the people of Chester and surrounding counties since 2009, connect you and your families to helpful services and for some of you, offered safe and supportive housing.

Prior to Covid the opportunity came to hire an Outreach Coordinator, whose job description involves researching the communities in which BBNB serve, going out into the community to connect individuals to needed resources and services. After much research, we realized the need in the community was far greater than originally thought and the resources for Chester County homeless population was growing. Battered But Not Broken began inviting new friends to various self-help groups where it quickly became evident that the need for a larger group room is essential.

