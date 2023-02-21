Battered But Not Broken (BBNB) is excited to share the vision with our stakeholders and tell you how you can continue helping our organization grow. This organization has been serving the people of Chester and surrounding counties since 2009, connect you and your families to helpful services and for some of you, offered safe and supportive housing.
Prior to Covid the opportunity came to hire an Outreach Coordinator, whose job description involves researching the communities in which BBNB serve, going out into the community to connect individuals to needed resources and services. After much research, we realized the need in the community was far greater than originally thought and the resources for Chester County homeless population was growing. Battered But Not Broken began inviting new friends to various self-help groups where it quickly became evident that the need for a larger group room is essential.
This expansion is due to the organization's growth in workshop participation from 8-12 participants to well over 20 community members seeking needful information that will enhance their quality of life.
Workshops held at the office include partnering organizations that bring awareness of various subjects such as financial literacy, resume writing, human trafficking, stalking, sexual assault, insurance knowledge, job interviewing skills, legal advocacy, parenting classes, Peer Support services, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, life skills and more.
The Board of Directors has agreed that an expansion of the current office location at 564 York Rd., Chester was necessary, and a "Capital Campaign" was needed to help the organization with this process.
The project for Chester Community Hub/Resource Center is seeking monetary donations for a total of $125,000 to construct and add an addition of 436 sq.ft. to the existing office space. The purpose of this expansion is further the mission and services Battered But Not Broken provide. Your contribution will help with this building project and slated be completed by end of Summer 2023.
The success and existence of Battered But Not Broken is having the continued partnerships, which are important aspects in measuring the success and needs of the community. As such, while we continue to grow so does the various needs to the community and with that come education and a safe space to do so. Our organization wants and needs to be the hub of this growth and along with that come needs for funding.
Please consider making monetary donations with your checks being made out to Battered But Not Broken "Capital Campaign" and sent to P.O. Box 213, Chester, SC 29706.
Le Tanya (Tammy) Williams