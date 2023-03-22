Correction: The entry for the Chester County Historical Society Museum and Transportation Museum should have the following updated information. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
Chester County Transportation Museum
Randy Jensen/director
157 Wylie St. , Chester, SC 29706
385-2330
Website: chesterschistory.org
Facebook: Chester County Transportation Museum
The old Seaboard Railroad freight depot in Chester has been restored as a transportation museum. Outside the building you will see some old highway mile markers, plus the railroad track which is still in use. On the inside, you can find a collection of old automobiles, a horse-drawn buggy, old bicycles, several model railroads, and hundreds of smaller transportation artifacts from a variety of eras. The building itself has been wonderfully restored by groups of volunteers.
This is a great place for railfans, antique car buffs, or anyone else who is interested to visit. The museum, operated by the Chester County Historical Society, chronicles the development of travel in Chester County.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Admission is $3 for students and seniors and $5 for adults. School groups are free. Active Duty Military & Families Free – Blue Star Museum. One of the new exhibits that was opened in 2018 was a restored 1925 Ford Model TT school bus. The Museum is working to put together a video interview with a county resident that rode on a similar bus as a child. The video will play on a loop on a screen inside of the bus interior.
Historical Society Museum
Liz Anderson, administrator
107 McAliley St., Chester, SC 29706
385-2332
Email: ccmuseum@truvista.net website: chesterschistory.org
Facebook: Chester County Historical Society
The Chester County Historical Society Museum, located behind the Chester County Courthouse on McAliley Street in Chester, houses an extensive collection of artifacts relating to the history of this area. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday - Friday. Admission is $3 for students and seniors and $5 for adults. School groups are free. Active Duty Military & Families Free – Blue Star Museum
Call the administrator at 385-2332 for information when the museum is not open.
Sponsored by the Chester County Historical Society, the museum is a volunteer non-profit organization.
Its collection includes:
• An extensive collection of old photos of Chester County from prolific photographer Henry O. Nichols.
• One of the finest Native-American collections in the Southeast.
• About 80 long rifles and 35 handguns dating from circa 1680.
• A copy of the Ordinance of Secession, as well as portraits of Chester County’s four signers of the document.
• Genealogical materials on many Chester County families.
• Military uniforms from the Civil War through Desert Storm.
• Civil War collections of flags, guns and other artifacts.
• Civil War, World War II and Nazi medals.
• Farm collections dating from the early 1800s.
• Clothing from the 1800s.
• Early 1800s baby carriage and tricycle.
• Coca-Cola memorabilia.
• The bench Aaron Burr slept on in 1807.
The Henry O. Nichols Photography collection (1918-1990)
The Chester County Historical Society welcomes additions to the collection, financial contributions and volunteer support.
The Chester County Historical Society was formed in the 1960s to preserve the significant historical artifacts of Chester County.
The collection was formerly housed in a basement room of the courthouse.
In 1981, the collection was moved to the permanent location in the county’s old jail house.
In 2020 the Historical Society held their first ever virtual annual meeting. Ticket holders could watch a presentation by local historian Dr. Doug Marion on his extensive Chester-themed postcard collection.
In 2021, The Society was awarded a grant by the Lutz Foundation for the purpose of revising and reprinting the Walking Tour of Chester. The revisions will include the addition of the Springsteen Village and several notable African-American sites. The Society will continue to distribute the Walking Tour free of charge thanks to the generosity of the Lutz Foundation.
The Museum and Historical Society have recently partnered with the S.L. Finley Restoration Association to identify the numerous photos of African-American Chester citizens that Henry Nichols photographed in his lifetime, including school group photos, family photos and photos of young men off to war.
The CCHS Museum also sponsors what is now an annual event, Haunted Chester, now going into its eighth year:
Annual Haunted Chester 1914 Jail Ghost Tours, 2nd weekend in October:
Ghost Tours of the 1914 Jail, Paranormal Tours and Investigations. A full weekend of tours of the entire 1914 Jail! Come experience one of the most haunted buildings in Chester!
For more information call 803-385-2332 or check out our Facebook page: Haunted Chester 1914 Jail.