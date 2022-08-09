An article in last week’s News & Reporter indicated that Chester City Council was considering selling a former bank building it purchased in 2020. The original plan was to convert it into a new police department building. The Council did discuss selling properties recently and there was an intersecting discussion about a current lack of funds to upfit the former bank for police use. However, one member of Chester City Council informed the paper that the building is not among those the Council is considering selling. That council member also said federal ARPA funds may be used to renovate the building.