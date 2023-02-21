Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn was on hand for Great Falls Town Council’s meeting on Monday. That will likely become a very common occurrence.
Chester County Council and Great Falls Town Council both typically have meetings on the third Monday of the month. Vaughn, who represents the Great Falls area, was only able to attend in person this week because the County meeting this week was moved to Tuesday because of President’s Day. That conflict will soon be a thing of the past, however.
Great Falls Town Council has been mulling moving its meetings to the third Tuesday of the month for the expressed purpose of eliminating the conflict with Chester County Council. That would allow residents to attend meetings of both bodies, but it would also let Great Falls elected officials attend County meetings and vice versa. Vaughn said he welcomed and encouraged the change.
“This will open up the lines of communication,” he said. “Let’s see how much we can accomplish together.”
The improved communication possibilities were on display at Monday’s meeting. At some point, there was discussion of the state of roads in Great Falls. Vaughn was able to inform all on the spot that Chester County had received more than $7 million recently in state road funds. Each member of Chester County Council was tasked with finding a road in need of repair in their district. Vaughn saw to it that the funds were allocated to Dearborn Street, which will be repaved this year. He said that was a major road that will get a lot of use with the coming whitewater recreation. Unfortunately, he said county roads were not eligible, which he said was unfortunate since many are in “pitiful condition.”
“This is bridging the gap of communication between the Town and County Council,” Mayor Josh Brantley said of the proposed meeting day change.
The vote to move meetings to Tuesday was unanimous. It must pass a second reading to become official.