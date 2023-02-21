Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn was on hand for Great Falls Town Council’s meeting on Monday. That will likely become a very common occurrence.

Chester County Council and Great Falls Town Council both typically have meetings on the third Monday of the month. Vaughn, who represents the Great Falls area, was only able to attend in person this week because the County meeting this week was moved to Tuesday because of President’s Day. That conflict will soon be a thing of the past, however.

Trending Videos