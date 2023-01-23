At their January 17 meeting, Chester County Council upheld the Planning Commission’s recommendations for approval of the 10 rezoning requests made by Luck Stone relative to their economic development project including a rock quarry. In their applications for rezoning, Luck proffered several pages of conditions they would abide by if the rezoning and special exception permit for a rock quarry were approved. These conditions serve to address many of the concerns raised by nearby residents and county citizens, such as conditions dealing with noise, ground vibration from blasting events, dust and hours of operation.
Before they upheld the Planning Commission vote to approve the rezoning requests, members of county council had some conditions of their own.
Following the votes on several other issues, council turned their attention to the first reading of 10 rezoning requests by Luck Companies — the Chester County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of all 10 rezoning requests.
The requests are:
• CCMA22-25 Luck Companies request a portion (7.8 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-005-000 at 1207 Lancaster Hwy, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to General Commercial District (GC);
• CCMA22-26 Luck Companies request a portion (1.82 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-005-000 at 1207 Lancaster Hwy, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to Restricted Industrial District (ID-1);
• CCMA22-27 Luck Companies request a portion (48.89 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-008-000 at 1113 Lancaster Hwy, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to Restricted Industrial District (ID-1);
• CCMA22-28 Luck Companies request a portion (17.92 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-008-000 at 1113 Lancaster Hwy, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to General Commercial District (GC);
• CCMA22-29 Luck Companies request Tax Map #088-00-00-054-000 off Mallard Creek Dr., Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Restricted Industrial District (ID-1) to Agricultural District (AG);
• CCMA22-30 Luck Companies request a portion (174.46 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-002-000 at 1421 Collie Lane, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to General Industrial District (ID-3);
• CCMA22-31 Luck Companies request a portion (19.35 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-002-000 at 1421 Collie Lane, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to Restricted Industrial District (ID-1);
• CCMA22-32 Luck Companies request Tax Map #089-00-00-025-000 off Lancaster Hwy, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to General Industrial District (ID-3);
• CCMA22-33 Luck Companies request a portion (9.35 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-001-000 at 1295 Lancaster Hwy, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to Restricted Industrial District (ID-1);
• CCMA22-34 Luck Companies request a portion (1.01 acres) of Tax Map #089-00-00-001-000 at 1295 Lancaster Hwy, Chester, SC 29706 to be rezoned from Rural Two District (R2) to General Industrial District (ID-3).
Following the vote on the second rezoning request and all subsequent rezoning requests, Council Chairman Joe Branham commented the rezoning requests also include the eight or so pages of conditions that Luck Stone included as part of their requests.
“Luck Stone provided a list of conditions applicable to properties included within the Luck Stone application for rezoning of properties. They have about eight pages of conditions where they promise to do certain things in case certain events happen. I’d like to include on all of these applications that we put that condition in the approval of the application,” Branham said. The conditions are available for the public to view as part of the agenda packet for this January 17 meeting.
One of the parcels is about 90 acres. Luck is asking for this property to be rezoned Agricultural from the current ID-1 (Restricted Industrial District).
Chairman Branham asked Luck Companies Director of Greenfield Development Ben Thompson to explain why the company was seeking this kind of rezoning for that parcel.
“One of the comments we consistently heard (during our public info sessions) was about an additional buffer. We also heard a lot of comments about the schools. We thought this was a good opportunity to create an environmental opportunity with the schools, while removing the existing threat of industrial development adjoining that neighborhood. We would also be providing more buffer between the (Craigbrow) neighborhood and any developed tract,” Thompson said.
The council then turned their attention to the vote on the rezoning of the 174-acre tract that would be the site of the proposed rock quarry. During discussion before the vote, Councilman Corey Guy pointed to Luck Stone’s provided plan. The quarry portion of the development is divided into three phases: Phase 1 is 23 acres and an expected life of 0-20 years, Phase 2 is also 23 acres with an expected life of 0-40 years and Phase 3 is 28 acres.
“Luck Stone provided a plan with a Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 of where they will start blasting (and extracting rock). This is just a thought — I would like to see Phase 1 moved to where Phase 2 is, you get 23 more acres away from Craigbrow, if you move the phases,” Guy said.
Thompson said there was some state requirements attached to the way that Luck has laid out the plan and the phases, “but if that is an opportunity, and an easy one at that, we would be more than willing,” he said.
Guy also suggested a reverter clause, should Luck Stone ever sell the tract (where the quarry would be located) or leave the project, the tract would revert to its original zoning.
“I visited (Luck Companies). I know you are all environmentally sound and you try to do things the right way, but we don’t know who might come in here if you leave. If you leave, we might get anybody in here who is not environmentally sound, and then we have a mess in the county,” Guy said.
Thompson agreed to the reverter clause, and said the moving of the Phases would require the blessing of DHEC, who issued the mining permit.
Councilman Pete Wilson added his comments before the vote on this parcel was taken. He first thanked everyone who showed up to the council meeting that night.
“I promise you that being here really does matter. I want to thank all the people who have given me a call over the last week and I appreciate the respectful dialog we have had.
“I want you to know that I’ve taken this vote, this responsibility very seriously. I have spent hours reading over the Planning Commission minutes and reviewing the application and doing research online and talking to people on all sides of the issues. I’ve driven through all the nearby neighborhoods and even walked a homeowner’s property near the site.
“I want to start by saying that I have lived by a quarry my entire life: my farm actually borders a quarry. Going to the Lowrys quarry, run by Hanson, to buy a load of rock, is something I’ve done for more than 20 years…I say that to make the point that quarries do provide us with some essential materials and I’ll never be just outright opposed to all mining in Chester County.
“So in making up my mind, the details of the application and the plan are really important…on the other hand, I do understand how neighbors could be concerned about a quarry because it’s coming near the families, near their homes, where they may have lived in them for 10, 20 or 30 years. I get it.
“As I look at this request, I see some changes that Luck has made since their last application for rezoning, and I think they are all improvements. The additional land, some of it being down-zoned to agriculture, is a good thing.
“When I consider the concerns voiced by many of the community, I put the issues into two categories: Category One is those permits granted by SC DHEC. They really are the experts when it comes to our air and water quality 00 I’m not trained to do that and they are.
“Category Two is everything else, and that’s where I want to focus my attention. I’ve heard complaints about the traffic and I get that…I think the four lanes of Highway 9 is where traffic belongs. Some of this traffic is traffic that has to travel some of the secondary roads in order to get to the main roads…one issue that ranks high on my list of concerns is noise from the quarry. I want to make sure we hold Luck to some really high standards here. There will be some noise, but how much noise, how late and how much on the weekends is really important. I have some ideas for how we might tighten some of that up and make sure we are setting the standard really high in that regard,” Wilson said.,
He wants to have conversations with Luck Stone representatives about this.
“One thing I really want to understand before final reading is how do we hold Luck accountable? I’ve had conversations about this with staff, but I think we need to work out more details.. They have made a lot of promises, and I just want to make sure we can hold them to those promises. Especially, when Luck sends new people to run the Chester operations…I want to understand exactly what happens when they break a promise…and how are we going to enforce these promises?
“I’ll be voting to approve the first reading, because I think I’m more in favor of it than not, but I do have more work to do, and I promise I’ll be keeping and open mind, listening and thinking critically about the information as it comes before us,” Wilson said.
Following comments by Councilman Guy about the possibility of switching the location of Phase I and Phase II, Council Vice Chair Wilson asked if the hours of some quarry operations, specifically the extraction operations, could be reduced on Saturdays; Thompson responded that the hours of extraction operations could be changed to two o’clock p.m. on those days.
Council then voted unanimously to approve each of the rezoning requests in turn.