Members of Chester County Council voted unanimously at their Jan. 17 meeting to approve the first reading of the 10 Luck Stone rezoning requests.

At their January 17 meeting, Chester County Council upheld the Planning Commission’s recommendations for approval of the 10 rezoning requests made by Luck Stone relative to their economic development project including a rock quarry. In their applications for rezoning, Luck proffered several pages of conditions they would abide by if the rezoning and special exception permit for a rock quarry were approved. These conditions serve to address many of the concerns raised by nearby residents and county citizens, such as conditions dealing with noise, ground vibration from blasting events, dust and hours of operation.

Before they upheld the Planning Commission vote to approve the rezoning requests, members of county council had some conditions of their own.

