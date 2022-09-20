Chester County Council approved a resolution at their Sept. 19 meeting adopting a modified Master Plan for the Rodman Sports Complex, but as the public comments indicated, it wasn’t quite what the residents of the area wanted.
Roxann James asked council to table the vote on the resolution to adopt the modified Rodman Master Plan until they have had a chance to get emergency services, the Sheriff’s Office “and everybody else in the room. One entrance is not acceptable for the safety of our youth…the Rodman Master Plan was approved in July of 2020 cost $2,000, and had a five-field baseball field with a concession stand in the middle. There were two entrances and exits for safety.
“With all this growth, and what I calculate will be 2,700 students coming in the next few years to the Rodman, Richburg and Lando areas, we can’t afford to cut a field, we need to be doubling the size of that ball field.
“If you are worried about grants, the Lewisville Dixie League raised $200,000 for their playground and we had a community partner…reach out to Dr. Frederick and I and she offered her marketing skills to raise the money for Rodman and all of Chester County. That didn’t go well.
“What I’m trying to say is if it’s the funds, we can raise it; if it’s the spacing, we can handle it. We need six soccer fields and we need six baseball/softball fields, and a multi-purpose field. Don’t cut two soccer fields, like this new plan does.”
Steve Whaley with Alliance Consulting Engineers said the layout of the sports complex was changed because there was a potential for congestion — he said there are 10 feet between the sidewalks that go between the fields and the fences.
“If you go to a ball field, you know that when you set up you have people that bring in tents and things that take up more than 10 feet. When you’ve got that kind of congestion in there and then try to add a bleacher pad (to enter the bleachers) and have ADA accessibility, you are blocking the area completely,” he said.
He said the number of the ball fields have been reduced from five (on the original plan) to four to accommodate a requested walking trail around the ball fields, as well as these congestion concerns. He said the number of fields was reduced to allow for more parking spaces. There are currently 115 parking spaces and the code requires that there should be a parking space to accommodate full capacity at the soccer and baseball games, so more parking spaces are required. The engineers also added the ADA playground area and parking for that playground.
The field topography will not allow soccer fields to be added as shown in the original plans, Whaley said.
Councilman Brad Jordan pointed out the modification of the baseball fields is considered Phase I of the modified plans, and that was what council was voting on with this resolution. He said the Recreation Advisory Commission met with EMS, the Chester County Fire Coordinator, first responders and nearby fire departments and they said the entrances are adequate to serve the Sports Complex.
To a question about the cost, the modified plan will cost approximately $4.1 million and $4.16 is available.
Jordan said while he was disappointed there would not be a fifth field, he would like to see the project, which has been delayed for some time, move forward.
Council unanimously approved the resolution to adopt the modified Rodman Master Plan.