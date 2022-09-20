Chester County Council approved a resolution at their Sept. 19 meeting adopting a modified Master Plan for the Rodman Sports Complex, but as the public comments indicated, it wasn’t quite what the residents of the area wanted.

Roxann James asked council to table the vote on the resolution to adopt the modified Rodman Master Plan until they have had a chance to get emergency services, the Sheriff’s Office “and everybody else in the room. One entrance is not acceptable for the safety of our youth…the Rodman Master Plan was approved in July of 2020 cost $2,000, and had a five-field baseball field with a concession stand in the middle. There were two entrances and exits for safety.

