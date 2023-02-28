Some faces may change after May’s municipal election in the City of Chester, but the number of council members likely will not.
On Monday, second reading of a referendum for May’s election, which would reduce the size of Chester City Council. After studying protocol for a few minutes, City Attorney Latonya Dilligard-Edwards announced the measure was dead.
“It did not pass. It will not go forward,” she said.
The idea of taking the Council from eight council members (and a mayor) to four or six has been discussed off and on for several years. A motion to put a reduction in size on the ballot actually failed several years ago. However, the council has turned over a number of members in recent years and many of the newcomers were more amenable to the idea. When the particular language of the referendum was discussed in January, first-term Councilman Jamie Price said a smaller body would “make it easier to come together as a council.” He reasoned that one council member from each of the City’s four wards was “more than sufficient.” With all the cutbacks and restructurings that have taken place in the City in recent years, Price said it was only fair for the Council to be willing to accept some cutbacks.
“We can’t ask employees to adapt to changes without some change at the top,” he said previously.
The Council successfully voted last year to put the matter before voters, but a second vote was needed for the finalized version of the referendum to be placed on the ballot. However, Councilman Carlos Williams, a staunch proponent of reducing the size of Chester City Council, was not present for the vote. Had he been, it would have passed 5-4 and appeared on the ballot. The eight members present for the meeting split 4-4, meaning the motion failed for lack of a majority. Dilligard-Edwards said the matter could be reintroduced but would have to start over with another first reading and another second reading. For the referendum to appear on the May ballot, the Council must give final approval by March 15, Dilligard-Edwards said. The City recently went back to one meeting per month and the next scheduled meeting is actually after that deadline. Minus two emergency called meetings, it appears the idea is dead for now.
Chester City Council is the largest body in Chester County, with more voting members than Chester County Council or the Chester County School Board. It is also larger than many municipalities statewide that have significantly larger populations than Chester. Council members that have spoken against giving the public the chance to vote for a smaller council have argued doing so would provide less representation and could perhaps purge the Council of a large percentage of its experience and expertise.