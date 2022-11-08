Great Falls Town Councilwoman Maria Rice said she recently spoke to an unnamed town administrator about her town’s search for an administrator.
“They said, ‘What you need and what you can afford isn’t matching up,’ ” she said.
With whitewater recreation likely to bring lots of tourists and lots of business to the Town starting next year and a number of other projects ongoing, Mayor Josh Brantley said recently that Great Falls needed to look at bringing in an administrator. In previous meetings and work sessions, the issue was discussed broadly in terms of the duties and compensation. At Monday’s work session, the issue was discussed in greater detail.
Brantley had initially thrown out a salary of somewhere around $50,000, but other council members doubted that would be sufficient to attract candidates. He eventually said a range of $50,000 to $70,000 could be offered, with the pay based on qualifications.
“I think we’ll be lucky to get someone for even $70,000,” said Councilman Roddey Leonhardt.
Rice noted that the actual compensation would likely be even more than that once insurance and other benefits are taken into consideration. Brantley said that the big allotment of federal ARPA money Great Falls received could be used to pay for the position, but acknowledged that would only be a temporary solution. He wondered how long the position could be funded with that money.
“It would have to be part of the budget going forward,” said Councilman Glenn Smith.
That means the Town would be on the hook for the expense in the long-term. Brantley said that would mean that either cuts would have to be made elsewhere or revenue would have to increase.
No one openly spoke against the idea that the town needs the position. Brantley said the town is presently pursuing five grant opportunities and needs someone to keep tabs on their progress. Department heads need a direct supervisor, streetscape work needs to be done and someone needs to be a point person for all things related to the whitewater recreation that is slated to start next year.
“The main thing that is ahead of us is rewriting the master plan,” Rice said.
“It’s more than we as a council should really be doing,” said Councilman Kendall Alexander.
The discussion ended with the council agreeing with a comment by Smith that a more fleshed out idea on duties and compensation needs to be developed before the full council officially votes to create the administrator position.
